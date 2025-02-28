A Copenhagen Love Story movie ending explained: Do Mia and Emil get back together?

The Danish romantic drama film A Copenhagen Love Story was released on Netflix on February 26, 2025. Starring Rosalinde Mynster and Joachim Fjelstrup as Mia and Emil, the movie revolves around the couple trying to navigate their individual and shared experiences within their relationship.

Ad

Mia's IVF journey is one of the movie's central themes and functions as the primary motivational force behind every action she takes. The film explores Mia's journey through the emotionally and physically exhausting medical process.

Mia's emotional battles emerge repeatedly as she encounters constant disappointments about the procedure's effectiveness. The narrative also explores the impact of her experiences on her relationship with Emil.

Having said that, at its heart, A Copenhagen Love Story examines relationships that go beyond conventional expectations and mutual exchange as its primary theme. Mia and Emil's reconciliation following their fallout at the story's conclusion embodies this particular aspect.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

A Copenhagen Love Story explores the highs and lows of a relationship

The movie depicts the ups and downs of a relationship (Image via Netflix)

At the beginning of A Copenhagen Love Story, Mia is an established writer, while Emil is a recently divorced father with children. The two meet when Mia's friend Gro introduces them at one of Mia's book events. Initially, Mia is repulsed by the idea of dating someone her age, but she gradually grows close to Emil and abandons her decision to date only younger men.

Ad

Mia and Emil have a whirlwind courting period and eventually decide to go through with a relationship. During their time together, Mia becomes involved in co-parenting Emil's children and starts realizing her desire to have a child of her own. Both Mia and Emil try to conceive naturally but face repeated failures. With no other options left, they decide to go forward with IVF.

Unfortunately, they experience continuous disappointments throughout the process, which significantly damages Mia's emotional and physical health. She suffers from severe mood swings, and in the absence of an earnest response from Emil regarding the challenges they are facing, she starts to question her relationship with him.

Ad

The situation worsens when others around her begin to conceive. Overwhelmed by the emotional strain, Mia eventually decides to part ways with Emil.

However, when she returns to the dating scene, she realizes how Emil stood by her during her toughest times. This thought encourages her to reconcile with him. The couple reunites and decides to try for a baby once more. However, this time, they succeed, as they learn that the process has worked.

Ad

Also read: Time Cut movie ending explained: Did Lucy save or doom future?

A Copenhagen Love Story highlights the importance of female agency

The movie depicts the importance of bodily autonomy (Image via Netflix)

While A Copenhagen Love Story primarily centers on Mia and Emil's relationship, it also explores other significant themes. These themes are not only crucial to the plot of the film but are also relevant in the outside world.

Ad

A Copenhagen Love Story extensively portrays Mia's choice to get pregnant while also highlighting her autonomy in making that decision. After her initial attempts at natural conception fail, she opts for IVF, which is also a decision she takes for herself. She undergoes the process repeatedly until she has exhausted all her options, solely driven by her desire to become a mother.

In contrast, Mia's best friend, Gro, becomes pregnant unexpectedly. However, she chooses to have an abortion as she is unprepared for motherhood. This stark difference between Mia and Gro's experiences with pregnancy highlights the importance of personal agency, especially that of women, in such matters.

Ad

Also read: Flow movie ending explained: What happens to the cat and the whale?

A Copenhagen Love Story emphasizes the importance of forgiveness

The movie highlights themes such as forgiveness (Image via Netflix)

A Copenhagen Love Story explores several deeply resonating themes, and one of the most significant is the importance of forgiveness. Throughout the film, Mia and Emil face significant challenges, particularly when they begin to try for a baby through IVF. The process takes a toll on Mia's health, causing her to behave in ways she usually would not.

Ad

As she experiences hormonal issues due to the medical procedures, she becomes more irritable, and her personality drastically changes. Additionally, the constant disappointment from repeated failures isolates her and results in her slowly drifting apart from Emil.

Struggling with her emotions, Mia writes a tell-all book detailing her experiences in the rawest form possible. Unfortunately, Emil discovers this text, and he is disturbed as he discovers Mia’s perception of him in her writing. This becomes one of the contributing factors to their eventual breakup.

Ad

However, during their brief time apart, the pair realizes that they still love and care for each other.

In the end, both characters acknowledge their mistakes and decide to give their relationship another chance. This resolution highlights the importance of forgiveness and the need to fight for the things that truly matter.

Also read: The Hooligan ending explained: Did Kuba get his revenge?

A Copenhagen Love Story is currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback