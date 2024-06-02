A Part of You: Full list of cast in the teen drama film

The new Sweden-origin Netflix release, A Part of You has gradually gained a lot of attention recently for its storyline, setting, and also its cast lineup. The coming-of-age teen drama was released on May 31, 2024, and is yet to receive comments from the critics, given it has no ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, but acquired a 46% Audience score on the review aggregator as of June 2, 2024.

A Part of You explores themes of identity, sibling dynamics, and personal growth, some of the important aspects of a coming-of-age teen drama genre. Additionally, despite being a non-Hollywood film the audience will be surprised by the casting, given some of the members of the cast lineup are widely acclaimed. Follow along with the article to learn more about the cast and characters in A Part of You.

Every cast and their character in A Part of You

Felicia Maxime as Agnes

Felicia Maxime as Agnes (Image via Netflix)

Felicia Maxine who is popular for her roles as Stella in Young Royals and Katja in Heartbeats, is playing the lead character Felicia Maxime in A Part of You. The entire film revolves around Agnes, a closeted 17-year-old teen, who, on the surface, wants to be left alone, but can’t help admiring her elder sister’s life.

Later, one tragic event erases Julia from the picture, which inadvertently paves the road for Agnes to emerge from her cocoon and spread her wings. However, she has to choose to either leave her usual self behind or embrace the new reality.

Edvin Ryding as Noel

Edvin Ryding as Noel (Image via Netflix)

Edvin Ryding, who plays the lead in Young Royals, has portrayed the role of Julia’s boyfriend, Noel, who is one of the reasons why Agnes becomes slightly jealous of her elder sister. Though the film does not particularly focus on Noel, his presence influences Agnes’ perception of her relationship with Julia.

Zara Larsson as Julia

Zara Larsson as Julia (Image via Netflix)

Known for her successful musical career, where she acclaimed popularity with Lush Life, Never Forget You, Symphony, and a wide list of songs, Zara Larsson plays the elder sister of Agnes, Julia in A Part of You. Although Zara doesn’t stay long in the film, given her character gets killed off too soon, her influence significantly boosted the film’s popularity. For Larsson, this will be her second time in a film, after Swoon (2019).

Ida Engvoll as Carina

Ida Engvoll, who is popularly known for playing Sofir Rydman in Love & Anarchy, Kalle in The Kingdom, and Hanna in Paradise is Burning, plays Carina in the film. In the film, Carina is one of Agnes;’ closest friends.

Other cast members in A Part of You:

Nikki Hanseblad as Lydia

Alva Bratt as Esther

Olivia Essén as Fanna

Maxwell Cunningham as Adrian

Emil Hedayat as Sam

Mustafa Al-Mashhadani as Amir

Leo Algert

Julian Carwell

Noel Gisselsson

Hvila Green

Emil Hernried

Samuel Kostov

Oliver Lavecchia

Summer Starling

Greta Wallén

Hugo Warpman

Jane Åman-Dahlin

About A Part of You

A Part of You follows 17-year-old Agnes who has always lived in the shadow of her elder sister, Julia. Unlike Agnes, Julia has everything, be it popularity, a vibrant social life, and a boyfriend. Although Agnes doesn’t envy or hate her sister given she has it all sorted in life, she yearns for her charm and status and feels invisible in comparison.

One fated event changes everything for Agnes, who finds herself at a crossroads with Julia no longer in the picture. Agnes tries her best to get out of her shell and move into a world that is not so atypical. While navigating through new things, she discovers talents and strengths that she always had but never acknowledged, and soon she gains the recognition she ever desired.

However, as she inches closer to the life she always dreamt of, Agnes realizes that each of her steps has its consequences. Agnes has to decide whether she’s going to achieve her dreams and become a whole different person or leave her identity, the one she has known her whole life, behind.

A Part of You is available to watch on Netflix exclusively.