A Quiet Place: Day One drops new trailer: Here's all you need to know 

A Quiet Place: Day One is the highly anticipated prequel to the popular A Quiet Place franchise by John Krasinski. Paramount Pictures released a second trailer for the upcoming film. The first trailer revealed that A Quiet Place: Day One traces the origin of the invasive alien species hunting humans in the first two A Quiet Place films.

The latest trailer delves deeper into the storyline of the new characters introduced in the upcoming film. Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o joins the cast as the protagonist, Sam, along with other new additions to the cast. The new trailer portrays New York City witnessing the horrors of the violent alien race for the first time.

As per Paramount Pictures, the film will be released across theaters on June 28, 2024. Fans should be prepared as the latest trailer suggests that the film will keep viewers glued to the edge of their seats.

A Quiet Place: Day One trailer breakdown

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel that takes viewers back into the world of A Quiet Place. The film will take viewers to the origin of the deadly alien invasion that eventually goes global.

The latest trailer for the upcoming film revealed more to the viewers ahead of its release in June 2024. The first trailer introduced Lupita Nyong'o's character, Sam. Following up on the previous film's investigation of how a deaf character navigates the franchise's post-apocalyptic setting, Sam was also considered speech impaired till the release of the new trailer today. She can indeed speak, as evidenced by the new trailer, which features her delivering a variety of dialogues.

The new trailer reveals more about the film's plot as it shows how Sam navigates the newfound dangers of the alien invasion and encounters several characters across her journey. One character returning from the previous franchise is Djimon Hounsou as the Man on the Island.

The trailer also revealed how Joseph Quinn's (known for Stranger Things) character, Eric, is teaming up with Sam to escape the island of Manhattan. The trailer hinted that the duo would try and use the sewer tunnels of the city to escape after the military swooped in and destroyed all the bridges.

The new trailer suggests there are no aliens in the rest of the nation at first because the military has only quarantined Manhattan. Even in the original franchise, the aliens might not be as widespread as they initially seemed, especially given that they are canonically not very good swimmers.

Amidst all the chaos portrayed in the trailer, Sam's cat stole the spotlight numerous times. Many viewers were left in suspense whether it survived the demolition shown in the first trailer of A Quiet Place: Day One.

Who is in the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One?

The upcoming film in the A Quiet Place franchise features an ensemble cast with new characters such as Sam, played by Lupita Nyong'o, and Joseph Quinn as Eric. Both Nyong'o and Quinn have experience playing roles in horror and apocalyptic settings. Lupita Nyong'o has been brilliant in the psychological horror film Us (2019), while Joseph Quinn won over hearts with his portrayal of Eddie Munson in season 4 of Stranger Things.

Other members of the cast include:

Djimon Hounsou as Henri (The Man on the Island)

Eliane Umuhire

Alex Wolff

The upcoming film has been directed by Michael Sarnoski, who conceived the story for the prequel film with the original director, John Krasinski.

A Quiet Place: Day One will be released across theaters in the US on June 28, 2024.

