Set to release on June 28, 2024, A Sacrifice is a psychological thriller produced by Scott Free Productions with Jordan Scott at the helm.

The movie is a direct adaptation of Nicholas Hogg's bestselling novel Tokyo, and follows the character of a psychologist who discovers a concerning local cult, as his daughter gets embroiled with a mysterious teenage boy who turns out to be the son of the cult leader.

A Sacrifice, which has a runtime of 1 hour and 34 minutes, has the following official synopsis:

“American social psychologist Ben Monroe investigates a local cult connected to a disturbing event, while his daughter becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy.”

Trending

It also features multiple notable actors and a thrilling concept that is bound to interest viewers. The major names who are a part of A Sacrifice include Eric Bana, Sylvia Hoeks, and Sadie Sink.

A Sacrifice: Full list of cast and characters

1) Eric Bana as Ben Monroe

Australian actor Eric Bana headlines the cast of A Sacrifice. The 55-year-old has, over the years, been a part of some stellar movies and TV series. This includes the likes of Munich, Troy, and Chopper.

A versatile actor, Bana made his debut back in 1997 via The Castle, and played the role of Hulk, back in 2003. The actor was also a part of Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers, Star Trek, and Finding Nemo, and has played a wide range of roles in his career.

He plays the role of Ben Monroe, the psychiatrist who must unearth and expose a dangerous cult, especially as his daughter gets embroiled in its antics.

2) Sadie Sink as Mazzy

Fans of series such as The Whale and Stranger Things will be well aware of who Sadie Sink is. The 22-year-old has already established herself, with an extensive acting resume due to her career as a stage actor.

She made her debut in Hollywood back in 2013 via The Americans, and has played a variety of major roles ever since. She plays the role of Mazzy in A Sacrifice, Monroe’s daughter who falls in love with the cult leader’s son, leading to her father doing his best to save her from its influence.

3) Sylvia Hoeks as Nina

Another veteran who has already enjoyed a stellar career in Hollywood, the Dutch actress has been around for almost two decades. She made her debut back in Holland via 2005’s Frankie, and has since appeared in a range of major movies and TV series.

This includes projects such as Blade Runner 2049, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, and Renegades. Hoeks plays the role of Nina, a charismatic cult leader whose son falls in love with Mazzy.

Other Cast and Crew

A range of other stellar faces will also be seen in the upcoming thriller. A Sacrifice boasts of the following actors in major roles:

Jonas Dassler

Stephan Kampwirth as Max

Sophie Rois

Lara Feith as Lotte

Alexander Schubert as Lead Detective

DJ Express

With the movie set to release in theaters across the United States on June 28, an impressive cast means that a range of fans might already be looking forward to the release.

Read more: Where was Jordan Scott's A Sacrifice filmed? All shooting locations explored

There are no details about when the movie might make it to streaming platforms. As of this writing, A Sacrifice will only be available to watch in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback