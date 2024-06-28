Where was Jordan Scott's A Sacrifice filmed? All shooting locations explored 

A Sacrifice is a recently released psychological drama film by Jordan Scott. Released on June 28, 2024, it is Jordan Scott's second feature film. The film features a star-studded cast led by Eric Bana (known for Troy, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Hulk) and Sadie Sink (known for Stranger Things and The Whale). The film is an adaptation of the 2015 novel titled Tokyo by Nicholas Hogg.

The synopsis of the film reads:

"American social psychologist Ben Monroe investigates a local cult connected to a disturbing event, while his daughter becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy."

A Sacrifice was filmed primarily in Berlin, Germany. The film was originally titled Berlin Nobody, however, the title was later changed to align with the thematic background of the film. A Sacrifice is being distributed by Vertical. Read ahead to learn more about the filming locations.

Trending

Jordan Scott's A Sacrifice was filmed across various locations in Berlin, Germany

A Sacrifice is a psychological drama film that follows a professor of social psychology who lives in Berlin. Broken family dynamics are explored as his daughter comes to visit him for a semester. The dark setting of the film is complimented by the variety of unique locations in and around the city of Berlin.

A Sacrifice is a joint production between Germany and the USA. Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss are one part of the principal producers of the film under the Scott Free Productions banner. They have produced the film in conjunction with Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Georgina Pope of Augenschein Film Produktion.

Filming commenced in September 2022 and was completed by December 2022. The city of Berlin has a rich history which saw the city separate into two parts and reunify again in 1990. The city is not only home to historical structures, but also houses some modern architectural marvels and eye-catching graffiti.

A still from the film featuring urban Berlin (image via Vertical)

Here are some of the filming locations that could be seen in the film:

Central Berlin

The film has made use of locations around Central Berlin to capture various dramatic sequences. Areas like Mitte are a confluence point of West and East Berlin containing many museums, galleries and a lively student-populated crowd. Central Berlin is also home to the Humboldt University. The area provides ample locations to film scenes involving professional spaces frequented by Ben Monroe.

Cultural spots in the city

Berlin has a variety of important cultural landmarks that have been used as filming locations. The iconic Berlin television tower (locally known as Berliner Fernsehturm) at Alexanderplatz was one of the major cultural sports visible in the film. The Berlin Cathedral is another location spotted in the trailer of the film.

The city is also located along the banks of the Spree River. Locations along the riverbanks have been used for filming scenes in the film too. Some other important cultural sites around Berlin include the Treptower Park, Mauerpark, Brandenburg Gate, Museum Island, and the Jewish Museum.

Urban locations

Berlin has one of the most advanced and sprawling urban spaces in Germany. The film portrays the tantalizing Berlin nightlife in scenes where Mazzy goes to parties with Jonas Dassler's character. Berlin is known for its amazing nightclubs and venues that have been showcased to some extent in the film. The urban spaces in the city helped amplify the tension and mystery of the film's plot.

Read more: A Sacrifice: Full list of cast

A Sacrifice is currently available for viewing in theaters across the USA.