"Acting is about thoughts"- When Vanessa Kirby revealed her bold method of bringing emotions to the screen

Vanessa Kirby has now been in Hollywood for quite some time, and in this duration, she has remained one of the prominent figures in both the film and television industries. Now, she is also set to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), where she will take on the role of Sue Storm, one of the most important characters in the franchise.

Out of the many options (and suggestions by fans), Vanessa Kirby was picked for the role, perhaps because of the depth of her acting. Being from a theatre background, she has an immense understanding of human emotions and their portrayal in front of a camera. She spoke about this in an interview with The Talks back in 2020, where she revealed her own process of acting.

Kirby said,

"I realized early on that acting is about thoughts. Especially on camera, if you think the character’s thoughts, the camera can read it. So it’s about trusting in that process. With Tallie, I imagined her thoughts to be of total imagination and wonder and faith and hope and strength of will; believing in something more and in something better, imagining a world outside of what she finds herself in."

The actress added,

"That is simply it. If you think like that, you are likely to enter into a room differently, you are likely to talk about things differently or share yourself with people in a different way. And hopefully it’s what you see on camera."

In this same interview, Vanessa Kirby further discussed how she liked some of her characters staying with her.

"I’ve never been afraid of that"- Vanessa Kirby on immersing herself in a character

As this conversation progressed, Vanessa Kirby was asked about the time when actors get too inside their respective characters and find it difficult to get out of them. She claimed, in what seems quite surprising, that she was not afraid of getting too deep into the character.

Rather, Kirby said that she liked it when her characters stayed with her. She elaborated,

"I like it when a character stays with me. I really like it, I’ve never been afraid of that. Shia LeBoeuf and I talked a lot about that for Pieces of a Woman. We realized that we have to go to some really dark places and that we have to court each other through that with a lot of respect and trust and delicacy."

She added to this,

"When you are all dark, you need to throw light, too. There is not one without the other. For me, going deep into dark nights of the soul is kind of the joy of being a human. Feeling a wide range of things as possible. If you feel intense pain, on the flip side there is a lot of exhilaration. It’s a gift going to dark places. I never feel scared."

This ideology perhaps allows Vanessa Kirby to perform the way she does. After her intense streak in theatre, the actress further started doing roles in action movies like Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Vanessa Kirby will soon appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Stay tuned for more updates.

