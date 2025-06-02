When did Vanessa Kirby and Paul Rabil reportedly begin dating? The Crown actress reveals she is pregnant

On Saturday, May 31, Vanessa Kirby revealed that she was pregnant with her first child during a panel event for The Fantastic Four: First Steps at Mexico City's CCXPMX Film Festival. The Crown actress is currently dating Paul Rabil, a former lacrosse player and the current President of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL).

Ad

Kirby was seen on the red carpet in a blue, shimmering Schiaparelli dress paired with black sandals. The 37-year-old completed her look with nude lipstick and silver hoop earrings. She was photographed cradling her baby bump as she walked past the line of photographers.

According to a report by Page Six, Vanessa Kirby and Paul Rabil made their relationship Instagram official on November 25, 2023. Rabil, 39, who is also known as the 'Lebron of Lacrosse,' posted a series of photos with Kirby with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful, and more beautiful with you ♥"

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Ad

In one of the photos, Kirby was seen sitting on Rabil's shoulder. In another, he hugged the actress from behind on a beach. It was reportedly the first official acknowledgment of their relationship. In October 2022, Kirby and Rabil were spotted holding hands while walking in New York City, sparking dating rumors for the first time (as reported by The Daily Mail).

According to a Page Six report (dated December 19, 2024), Vanessa Kirby and Paul Rabil got engaged in 2024 after dating for two years. However, they never officially confirmed the report.

Ad

Read More: Are Vanessa Kirby and Jack Kirby related? Alleged relationship between The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor and comic book artist explored

Vanessa Kirby previously dated Dua Lipa's current beau, Callum Turner

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Vanessa Kirby was romantically involved with Dua Lipa's current boyfriend, Callum Turner, before dating Paul Rabil. According to a report by The Daily Mail, the two first met while filming the 2014 movie, Queen and Country. They reportedly began their relationship the following year.

Ad

However, Kirby took two more years to finally confirm her relationship with the Eternity actor. According to The Daily Mail, rumors of Vanessa Kirby being engaged to Tom Cruise started after the two shared a passionate on-screen kiss in the 2018 blockbuster, Mission Impossible - Fallout.

To silence the reports, Kirby went public with her relationship in an interview with The Daily Mail (published on December 31, 2017). The Crown actress explained:

"There’s literally zero truth in it. I’ve been in a relationship for two years! The rumours came out after I’d met Tom, once, in a roomful of people. We hadn’t started filming, and all of a sudden we’re getting married! It’s so bizarre. My boyfriend found it hilarious."

Ad

Vanessa opined that the rumors began because her actual relationship wasn't public knowledge at the time. She also mentioned not discussing the matter with Tom Cruise, adding:

"I don’t think he even knows. The whole thing’s ridiculous."

Turner and Kirby reportedly split in 2020 after dating for four years, according to a report by The Sun. Sources informed the outlet that the couple grew apart after allegedly spending long periods away from each other due to their filming commitments.

Ad

In January 2024, Callum Turner started dating pop star Dua Lipa.

Read More: “I was quite badly bullied”— When Vanessa Kirby opened up about how she became "self-conscious"

Read More: "It was really scary and challenging"- When Vanessa Kirby opened up about working in Mission Impossible

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarsi Chakraborty Rajarsi is a content specialist at Sportskeeda with a special focus on European football and Pop Culture. An undergraduate degree holder in Physics, he has work experience of over 2 years and has previously worked at Epic Media Labs for 18 months. A stickler for accuracy, he believes in cross-checking information only from trusted websites like Sofascore and Transfermarkt.



A Barcelona supporter, Rajarsi's tryst with the beautiful game began after watching Argentina's 2010 FIFA World Cup opening tie against Nigeria. He has been an ardent fan of Lionel Messi since then and him lifting the trophy in 2022 is his all-time favorite FIFA World Cup moment.



Rajarsi, who played football at college level and chess at district level in his childhood, considers Messi as his favorite footballer and Pep Guardiola as his favorite manager. He feels Guardiola's decision to play the left-footed Argentine in a false nine role at Barcelona is one of the most iconic tactical decisions in history.



Despite believing that no two players can emulate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective careers, he feels Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler could replicate the two legends' rivalry. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows Major League Soccer (MLS), Brazilian Serie A, and Argentine Primera Division. He likes to read books, write fiction, and play chess in his spare time. Know More