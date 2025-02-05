Are Vanessa Kirby and Jack Kirby related? Alleged relationship between The Fantastic Four: First Steps actor and comic book artist explored

Vanessa Kirby is an English actress known for her notable roles in TV and film. Kirby gained international recognition for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in The Crown, winning the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress. She has also starred in major action films like Mission: Impossible and Hobbs & Shaw.

Now, Kirby is set to appear on the big screen as Sue Storm, also known as Invisible Woman, in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

With her casting in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, some fans have raised an interesting question—are Vanessa Kirby and Jack Kirby, the legendary comic book artist who co-created Sue Storm, related? Despite the resemblance in their names, Vanessa Kirby is not related to Jack Kirby in any way.

Rumors about the relationship between Vanessa Kirby and Jack Kirby

The question of whether Vanessa Kirby is related to Jack Kirby has been circulating online ever since her casting as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Given her portrayal of a co-created character by Jack Kirby, some fans started speculating about a possible family link right away.

"The fact the character was created by Jack Kirby", one X user posted.

However, the idea that Vanessa and Jack are related is unfounded. The confusion stems from the fact that both share the same last name, but this similarity is purely coincidental.

Jack Kirby was born Jacob Kurtzberg. "Jack Kirby" was just his pen name.

"Not related; not even his real name," another fan emphasized.

Therefore, the claim that Vanessa is related to Jack is entirely baseless. Fans who were quick to share this misinformation were soon corrected by others, who clarified that there is no familial connection between the two.

"Jack Kirby's real name is Jacob Kurtzberg... What's your point?" one fan asked.

All about The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the most highly anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It will reintroduce fans to the iconic superhero team—Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing. The characters' origins and the formation of the legendary superhero team will be shown in the movie.

The project portrays Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm as a brilliant scientist who can turn invisible and generate force fields.

As part of the larger MCU, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will likely connect to various other films and storylines. With other legendary characters like Doctor Doom and the Silver Surfer included, the team is expected to significantly influence upcoming MCU initiatives.

For Marvel enthusiasts, the movie will be essential, as it will shape the cosmic and superhero-related story arcs of the MCU.

Main cast list for The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Here’s the confirmed main cast for the upcoming movie:

Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman

Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing

