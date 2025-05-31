“I love Keanu’s work...I grew up with Keanu”: Tom Cruise gets candid about his admiration for Reeves and how much respect he has for the Speed star

Tom Cruise is known for performing daredevil stunts in his action films such as Top Gun and the Mission: Impossible franchise. However, he is also known for being generous with his co-stars and praising his fellow actors.

During a recent interview at the New York City red carpet event of his film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, he shared his admiration for fellow action superstar Keanu Reeves with ExtraTV.

"I love Keanu's work...I grew up with Keanu. You see Speed, you see The Matrix and also what they did with the Wick franchise, and looking at that you are saying, 'Look at how they captured the tone from that.' And... you know, that ability and charisma," he said.

Cruise, who is promoting his latest Mission: Impossible film, also praised his upcoming co-star Ana de Armas and discussed Brad Pitt's film, F1.

As mentioned above, in a recent red carpet interview with ExtraTV, published on May 19, 2025, Tom Cruise shared his admiration for Keanu Reeves and his work on the John Wick franchise. He also mentioned Chad Stahelski and Len Wiseman, the directors of John Wick and Ballerina, respectively, saying:

"Those guys, Chad, and what they do, and Len Wiseman, who I know, you know, I just admire that stuff. Keanu, what he does with Wick, and what they have done with that franchise, it's very impressive. I know what it takes to do that stuff, so I always call him and I'm like 'hats off, man, hats off.' I dig those movies. I really love it."

He also talked about Brad Pitt's film F1, which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick's director, Joseph Kosinski.

"You got Formula 1 coming out with Brad, you know, the guy Jo, who directed Top Gun: Maverick. That's gonna be a great film this summer. So, its great. We've got a lot in store for all of you audiences out there," he said.

All about Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' upcoming movie

Tom Cruise will be seen alongside Ana de Armas in a supernatural thriller movie titled Deeper, as per a report published by Deadline on December 2, 2024. The film will be directed by Doug Liman, who shared the news with Showbiz411 during a NYC screening of the documentary Gaucho Gaucho.

Liman and Cruise had previously collaborated on two films, American Made and The Edge of Tomorrow. Joining them will be the star of Ballerina, Ana de Armas. Tom Cruise shared praises for her during the red carpet interview, calling her a great dramatic actress with an ability to learn quickly.

"Very, very talented. Great dramatic actress, comedic, tremendous ability, learns quickly," he said.

The details of their project have been kept under wraps for now. The project had been under development for almost a decade, with Bradley Cooper's name previously attached as the lead and Kornél Mundruczó as the director.

As per the film's logline shared by Deadline, the story would follow an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive into a never-before-explored trench.

