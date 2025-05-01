Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas spotted in London before her birthday amid ongoing dating speculation

According to a TMZ article published on April 30, 2025, actress Ana de Armas was spotted with Hollywood star Tom Cruise on April 29, 2025, at the London Heliport.

Ad

Cruise and Armas were seen stepping out of the helicopter. Per the report, the Mission: Impossible star was piloting the helicopter. This was just one day before Armas' birthday on April 30. The Blonde star turned 37 this year.

Ad

Trending

Dressed in shorts, sneakers, a hoodie, and sunglasses, Ana de Armas stepped out of the helicopter with her two dogs. She was soon followed by Tom Cruise, who was dressed in jeans and a black t-shirt and carried a black backpack.

While neither star has publicly commented on their relationship status, their recent outing together has led many to speculate if they are dating. According to the TMZ article, Cruise and Armas were previously seen together in London’s Soho district over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Ad

Ana de Armas advocated for more female-led action films

Ad

Ana de Armas began her career with a role in the Spanish-Cuban romance drama Una rosa de Francia/Virgin Rose, which was released in 2006. She starred in several other Spanish movies and TV shows before transitioning to Hollywood.

Armas' first Hollywood role was in Eli Roth's erotic thriller Knock Knock, in which she starred alongside Keanu Reeves. She gained recognition with her roles in movies like Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out. She also portrayed Bond girl Paloma in 2021's No Time to Die.

Ad

Her most recent role is as the titular assassin in the action thriller, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, a spin-off of the John Wick series. Speaking to Variety in an interview at CinemaCon on April 2, 2025, Armas said more original women-led action films should be made. She said:

"Why don’t we have more movies about Paloma? Let James be James and John Wick be John Wick. We’ll do our thing. When you get a woman fighting, you’ll be surprised the things she can pull off."

Ad

Ana de Armas on why she moved to rural Vermont

Ana de Armas at CinemaCon 2025 (Image via Getty)

Ana de Armas has never been one to discuss her personal life publicly. She prefers keeping her relationships and other personal life details to herself. As such, owing to the intense media scrutiny, she left behind her abode in Hollywood.

Ad

Armas' search for a private and tranquil lifestyle landed her in rural Vermont. In an interview with E! News at Eden’s Canadian premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2024, Armas opened up about her decision. She said:

"I feel like nowadays, we all want to go away from the craziness of the world. We all want to have the chance to build your own safe space. I’ve made that decision myself. I found a home where I really feel off the grid. I can collect myself and only bring there who I want to be with. I have my little cocoon there."

Armas expressed similar sentiments about moving away from past relationships and stated that one just feels it when it is time to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More