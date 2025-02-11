Aftermath 2024: Full list of cast in Patrick Lussier's action-thriller on Netflix

Aftermath is an action-thriller film released on November 1, 2024, in theatres. Directed by Patrick Lussier and written by Nathan Graham Davis, the film follows a war veteran and his teenage sister caught in a hostage scenario on a bridge in Boston, Massachusetts. It was digitally released on Netflix on February 10, 2025.

The movie centers around Eric Daniels (Dylan Sprouse), a war veteran suffering from PTSD, and his sister Madeline, who is taken hostage on the Tobin Memorial Bridge by ex-military revolutionists.

As tension rises and time runs out, Eric must confront his past and find a way to save his sister from their captors. Alongside Sprouse, Mason Gooding plays Jimmy, a key figure in the hostage crisis, while Dichen Lachman portrays Doc, a mysterious ally.

Trending

Aftermath features an ensemble cast including Dylan Sprouse, Mason Gooding, Dichen Lachman, Megan Stott, Kevin Chapman, Will Lyman, and Derek K. Moore. The movie offers viewers a mix of action, suspense, and emotional depth.

Full list of the main cast of Aftermath 2024

Dylan Sprouse as Eric Daniels

Actor Dylan Sprouse (Image via Getty)

Dylan Sprouse stars as Eric Daniels, the film's protagonist and a war veteran with PTSD. Caught on a bridge in a hostage situation, Eric must navigate his trauma and fight to protect his sister, Madeline. His character's arc is one of personal growth, from someone haunted by his past to a man who must rise to the occasion.

Dylan Sprouse gained popularity early in his career with his role in Disney's Suite Life of Zack & Cody and the film Big Daddy.

Mason Gooding as Jimmy

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Voltage Pictures)

Mason Gooding plays Jimmy, a pivotal character involved in the hostage crisis on the Tobin Memorial Bridge. He is part of the group of ex-military revolutionaries holding the bridge hostage. Throughout the film, Jimmy's motivations and the true nature of his character are revealed, making him both a threat and an unexpected ally.

Gooding, known for his role in Scream (2022), brings a unique intensity to his portrayal of Jimmy. His diverse background in acting, particularly in suspenseful roles, makes him a great fit for a high-stakes action film like Aftermath.

Dichen Lachman as Doc

Dichen Lachman as Doc (Image via Instagram/@dichenlachman)

Dichen Lachman plays Doc, a key character who becomes entangled with the hostages during the crisis. Doc's actual motivations become clearer as the narrative goes on, and her character is absolutely vital in helping to calm the tense bridge situation. Her participation among the ex-military revolutionaries gives the story layers of complexity.

Lachman is no stranger to action-packed roles, having appeared in Jurassic World Dominion and popular series like Altered Carbon and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Megan Stott as Madeline Daniels

Megan Stott as Madeline Daniels (Image via Instagram/@itsmeganstott)

Megan Scott essays the role of Madeline Daniels. She is the sister of Eric and is held hostage by former military revolutionaries. Stott is best known for her role in Yes Day and other TV and film projects.

Supporting cast of the movie

The supporting cast of the movie includes:

Kevin Chapman as Inspector Grimes

Will Lyman as Joe

Shahjehan Khan as Ozzie

Derek K. Moore as Echo

Jason Armani Martinez as Foxtrot

Ashley Pynn as Sierra

Daniel Rios Jr. as Kilo

Plot of Aftermath

The plot of Aftermath revolves around Eric Daniels (Dylan Sprouse), a war veteran suffering from PTSD, and his teenage sister, Madeline (Megan Stott), as they become hostages during a high-stakes standoff on the Tobin Memorial Bridge in Boston.

A group of ex-military revolutionaries has taken control of the bridge, and it's up to Eric to find the strength to protect his sister and survive. As tension rises, the characters are forced to confront their pasts, and alliances are tested. The thrilling narrative takes viewers on a suspense-filled ride as Eric faces both external and internal battles in a desperate attempt to escape.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Aftermath and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback