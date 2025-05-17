“At least where I grew up—it’s very multicultural”- When Ryan Gosling made his feelings clear about growing up in Canada

Ryan Gosling, an Oscar-nominated actor known for Drive, La La Land and Barbie, among others, grew up in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada. In October 2010, Gosling sat for an over-the-phone interview with Steve Carell for Interview Magazine, to promote Blue Valentine. In the interview, Gosling shared his affection towards his Canadian roots.

When Carell asked how being an Canadian impacted who he is, Gosling said,

“At least where I grew up—it’s very multicultural.”

This remark referred to Cornwall’s diverse community, which helped shape his perspective. The actor described Cornwall’s cultural mix as a contrast to Hollywood’s uniformity, emphasizing its impact on his identity.

The comment gained attention in Canadian media back then. The interview further delved into Gosling's small-town experiences, family influences, and Blue Valentine’s emotional intensity.

Ryan Gosling’s personal insight into Canada’s diversity

Red carpet to "The Gray Man" from Netflix - Image via Getty

The aforementioned phone interview for Interview Magazine, conducted in October 2010 by Steve Carell, captured Ryan Gosling’s personal insight into his Canadian upbringing. When Carell asked about his childhood, Gosling shared a memory:

“when I was 8, I was walking to school one day and I saw a frozen cat by the side of the road, and I picked it up and hit it against a tree.”

He further described his early experiences of performing, saying,

“My sister and I used to sing at weddings. We would sing “When a Man Loves a Woman” to the bride. We’d do it right before the garter ceremony.”

Ryan Gosling’s Canadian identity shone through

Ryan Gosling as shown in the picture - Source: Getty

The discussion in the interview delved into unique aspects of Ryan Gosling’s Canadian roots. When Carell asked about family influences, Gosling recalled,

“My uncle was an Elvis impersonator—his name was Perry, and he went by “Elvis Perry”—and my work as a wedding singer landed me a spot in his act.”

He further added,

“Well, my job was that I was head of security, so I had to wear a big gold lamé jacket that said “Elvis Perry Security” on it.”

Reflecting on the early stages of his career, he said,

“While the bride was sitting on the chair, I would get down on my knees and sing the song, and then my sister would sing another song, and then together we would sing “Old Time Rock & Roll.” Then sometimes if we were really killing it, I’d sing “Runaround Sue.”

When asked about Cornwall’s impact on him, he noted,

“I grew up in a town called Cornwall, Ontario, which is about an hour outside of Montreal, I loved growing up in Canada. It’s a great place to grow up.”

Canada’s arts scene nurtured his early talent, while Cornwall’s community spirit shaped his humility, evident in roles from The Notebook to Barbie. Blue Valentine’s critical acclaim at festivals helped his versatility.

