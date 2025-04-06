“Being vulnerable is how I function"- When Cynthia Erivo made her feelings clear about telling personal stories

London-born actor and singer Cynthia Erivo, known for her role in Wicked, opened up about her life and career in a candid conversation with The Glossary in 2021.

Conducted when she was 34, the interview took place as Erivo reflected on her journey from Broadway to Hollywood, including her Tony-winning performance in The Color Purple. During the conversation, she explained how vulnerability helped her connect deeply with her work and the people around her.

“Being vulnerable is how I function,” Cynthia Erivo said, revealing her approach to sharing personal stories.

Erivo expressed her love for her life and the supportive circle she had cultivated, one that included her mother and sister, who were proud of her success. This interview offered insight into her very earthly yet open-hearted view of storytelling.

When Cynthia Erivo opened up about vulnerability and storytelling

Entertainment: Entertainment: 2025 Academy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room (Image via Imagn)

In 2021, Cynthia Erivo talked about the value of honesty in her work in an interview with The Glossary. According to Erivo, her audience could relate to her songs on a deep level when she shared personal experiences.

Her goal was for her music to provide solace and empathy. Erivo reflected on her background and said she was more reticent in the past, but had now learnt the importance of being open. She underlined that sharing the truth in her artwork enabled others to empathize with her experiences.

Erivo also emphasized the value of female support for one another and the necessity of sisterhood in the entertainment sector. She further discussed the challenges she faced in her performances throughout her career, particularly while playing Aretha Franklin and Harriet Tubman.

"Playing Harriet was physically and mentally challenging, and Aretha was vocally challenging, just learning the music and all of her nuances. I was consistently studying her," she said.

Subsequently, she spoke of finding peace in being herself, surrounded by a tight-knit group who supported her journey. This perspective, she said, kept her grounded as her fame grows.

The interview, published by The Glossary, offered a clear look at how Erivo used vulnerability as a tool for storytelling and living fully.

Cynthia Erivo’s journey to stardom

Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room (Image via Imagn)

Cynthia Erivo’s path to becoming a celebrated actor and singer began in London, where she was born in 1987. In her 2021 interview with The Glossary, she shared insights into her rise, hinting at her grounded beginnings.

Theater was her starting point where she trained at R.A.D.A. (Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts), which laid the base for her career. Her leap to fame came with the starring role in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple in 2015, which won her a Tony Award and established her name.

From there, Cynthia Erivo moved into film, taking on roles in movies like Widows, and Harriet, where she played Harriet Tubman.

“Every step has taught me something new,” she said, reflecting on how each project built her skills and reputation.

By 2021, at age 34, she was preparing for Wicked, a role that marked another milestone in her growing career. Her journey also includes music, with singles released that year showcasing her voice beyond acting.

