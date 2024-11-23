“Blocked a whole movie”: Fan opinions split over Kendrick Lamar’s GNX potentially beating the Wicked soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar’s latest project, GNX, is making waves on the music charts, and the Wicked soundtrack is expected to be a major success thanks to its star-studded cast and fan anticipation. But there is a sudden possibility of Kendrick's album surpassing it for the #1 spot, which has sparked intense debate online.

The album dropped on November 22, 2024, the same day the movie was released.

Wicked is based on the massively popular Broadway musical of the same name by Stephen Schwartz, and features performances from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, with fans gearing up for a dominant debut on the Billboard charts. However, Kendrick’s surprise release has thrown a wrench into those expectations, dividing fans and music lovers alike.

The movie soundtrack was riding high on pre-release hype. Songs like Defying Gravity, Popular, and No One Mourns the Wicked, performed by the likes of Erivo and Grande, were expected to dominate streaming platforms and radio.

The album was considered a likely bet for the top spot, driven by its massive marketing campaign, a loyal Broadway fanbase, and the box-office success of the film, which opened just days before the soundtrack's release. It even had advance tie-ins like merchandise, promotional specials, and viral moments from its leads.

But Kendrick’s GNX emerged like a quiet storm. Released with little warning, the project quickly gained momentum, with fans praising it as another example of Lamar’s ability to captivate listeners.

Now, netizens have expressed online that GNX could edge out Wicked for the #1 position on the music charts, a prospect that has sent social media into overdrive.

“Kendrick just blocked a whole movie from going number 1😭,” one fan wrote.

Another fan declared, “A one-man army #Kendrick.”

"LETS GOO KDOT," another fan commented.

Not all comments were in favor of Kendrick Lamar though, as several sided with Wicked.

“Love kendrick but it was not the day to surprise drop buddy like. its wicked day,” one user stated.

Another remarked, “okay well i’m personally ensuring that won’t happen.

“It’s not even #1 on itunes yet… sit down” one user wrote referring to Lamar's latest release.

What is the movie Wicked about?

The movie Wicked serves as a prequel to the classic The Wizard of Oz, diving into the backstory of two iconic characters: Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch.

Set before Dorothy's arrival in Oz, it explores how these two women, who start off as college classmates at Shiz University, evolve into their eventual roles in the magical land.

Elphaba is born with green skin, which immediately makes her an outcast, even within her own family. Her magical abilities catch the attention of Madame Morrible, Shiz’s dean, who introduces her to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Initially, Elphaba believes in the Wizard’s goodness, but she soon uncovers the corrupt ways he’s exploiting Oz’s magical creatures, especially the talking animals.

Meanwhile, Glinda starts as a self-absorbed, bubbly young woman. She and Elphaba initially clash but form a deep, complicated friendship. Their bond is tested as they take very different paths: Glinda aligns herself with the Wizard and society’s expectations, while Elphaba rebels, becoming labeled as “wicked.”

The movie's production was a massive undertaking that began in December 2022 at Sky Studios in Elstree, England. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the movie adapts the beloved Broadway musical of the same name and Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Filming was split into two parts to avoid cutting important scenes.

Alongside Erivo and Grande, Wicked also stars Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, and Michelle Yeoh among others.

Wicked is available in theatres near you.

