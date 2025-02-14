Broken Rage on Prime Video: Full list of cast in the Japanese movie

The 2024 Japanese action-comedy Broken Rage is now streaming on Prime Video. Directed by and starring Takeshi Kitano, alongside Tadanobu Asano and Nao Omori, the film follows an aging hitman facing a life-altering ultimatum.

The first half is a crime thriller where the protagonist is caught between the police and the yakuza, while the second half retells the same events in a comedic style using self-parody techniques.

Broken Rage premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. Its combination of action and comedy presents a unique take on the classic hitman narrative.

Broken Rage: Full list of cast

1) Takeshi Kitano as Nezumi

Takeshi Kitano is known for hosting the hit game show Takeshi's Castle (Image via Prime Video JP)

Takeshi Kitano plays Nezumi, the aging hitman. Nezumi discreetly collects envelopes at a café before executing hits, including one in a nightclub where he coldly shoots several men.

After he makes a mistake and gets caught, the police offer him a deal to go undercover as a gangster's bodyguard. If his actions result in an arrest, they’ll let him go.

Kitano, renowned for his comedy, singing, and dancing career, also hosted the Japanese game show Takeshi’s Castle (1986). As part of the comedy duo The Two Beat, he adopted the artist name Beat Takeshi, gaining widespread popularity.

In addition to his comedy work, Kitano has directed films like Violent Cop (1989), Boiling Point (1990), Getting Any? (1994), Fireworks (1997), and Kikujiro (1999).

2) Tadanobu Asano as Inoue

Tadanobu Asano as Inoue (Image via Prime Video JP)

In Broken Rage, Tadanobu Asano plays Inoue, a detective leading a drug investigation. In this role, Inoue pressures the aging hitman Nezumi into becoming an undercover informant and offers him a deal in exchange for his cooperation.

Asano is known for his performances in a range of acclaimed films. He previously worked with Takeshi Kitano in Zatōichi (2003) and Kubi (2023). In 2023, he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the hit historical drama Shōgun (2023).

3) Nao Ômori as Fukuda

Nao Ômori as Fukuda (Image via Prime Video JP)

Nao Ômori has joined the cast of Broken Rage as Fukuda, a detective involved in the film’s central investigation. Ômori, who made his Hollywood debut in The Outsider (2018), has worked with Takeshi Kitano, appearing in Dolls (2002), Achilles and the Tortoise (2008), Outrage Coda (2017), and Kubi (2023).

Beyond his collaborations with Kitano, Ômori is also known for his performances in Ichi the Killer (2001), Vibrator (2003), and the Studio Ghibli film From Up on Poppy Hill (2011).

4) Hakuryû as Tomita

Hakuryû as Tomita (Image via Prime Video JP)

Hakuryû has been confirmed to play Tomita, a young crime boss, in Broken Rage. The actor has appeared in multiple films by Takeshi Kitano, including Violent Cop (1989) and Fireworks (1997).

Beyond his work with Kitano, Hakuryû is also known for his role in The Good, the Bad, the Weird (2008).

5) Shidō Nakamura as Kaneshiro

Shidō Nakamura as Kaneshiro (Image via Prime Video JP)

Shidō Nakamura has been cast as Kaneshiro, a yakuza boss overseeing the drug trade in Broken Rage. This marks his second collaboration with Takeshi Kitano, following his appearance in Kubi (2023).

Nakamura is known for his roles in Fearless (2006), Letters from Iwo Jima (2006), and Red Cliff (2008).

Broken Rage: List of supporting cast

The Japanese action-comedy film Broken Rage features:

Jun Akiyama

Takayuki Asai

Azusa Babazono

Goro Fukaya

Masanori Hasegawa

Hayato

Gekidan Hitori

Kouzou Ishikawa

So Kaku

Norio Kanamori

Tomohiko Kitamura

Shiro Maeda

Takashi Nishina

Don’t miss Broken Rage, streaming exclusively on Prime Video on February 13.

