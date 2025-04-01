“Can someone check on Nic?” — Netizens react to Nicole Kidman's recent choice of roles

Nicole Kidman has been on a roll over the past few years, starring in back-to-back movies. Naturally, her constant presence in the public eye has subjected her to both praise and criticism. This time, however, it is the latter, as fans are increasingly curious about what is going on in her life.

Referring to her recent film choices, fans have been actively discussing her roles on social media platforms such as X. One netizen on X shared:

"If I had a dollar for every Nicole Kidman movie where she plays a woman with an unsatisfying / dead s*x life and has an affair with a colleague in 2025, I’d have two dollars. Which isn’t a lot but it’s weird that it happened twice. Can someone check on Nic?" wrote one person.

The internet is critiquing Kidman's film choices in recent years (Image via X/@samspeaksmovies)

Netizens shared their take on the actress's recent roles and films.

"Nicole Kidman having an affair in holland im giggling pls like if i had a nickel for every time I watched her characters s*x life be unfulfilled id have two but it’s weird it happened twice," another person wrote sharing a similar opinion.

"One thing about nicole kidman’s new project she is going to CHEAT," wrote another person on the platform.

That said, many aren't bothered by Kidman's association with a specific genre of movie. In fact, they want to see more of her in such movies and, if possible, in more mature romantic movies as well.

"please let me get what i want ( a lesbian rom-com movie starring nicole kidman and charlize theron, " said one person on the platform.

"need a nicole kidman rich lesbian white lotus storyline set in bali," another person said with a similar request.

"White-on-white rom-coms this, white-on-white rom-coms that. ENOUGH. Let's talk about lesbian s*x between Zendaya and Nicole Kidman on my screen, 2026," said another person.

Why are fans suggesting keeping a watch on Nicole Kidman?

Kidman's fans are particularly curious about the actress's latest activities, especially since she has worked on two films with quite similar themes. The movies are Babygirl, released on December 25, 2024, and Holland, released on March 27, 2025.

In Babygirl, Kidman plays Romy Mathis, the head of a New York City firm who is unhappy with her s*x life and has an affair with a young colleague. In Holland, she stars as Nancy Vandergroot, a schoolteacher who suspects her husband of keeping a deadly secret. As she tries to uncover the truth about her husband, she also becomes involved with Dave Delgado, leading to adultery.

Audiences have noticed that themes of adultery and unfulfilled relationships have become more frequent in Kidman's recent performances. This has prompted fans to share their observations on social media, as highlighted in the preceding paragraphs.

How have the audiences and critics been responding to Kidman's latest release, Holland?

As of this writing, Holland has not been able to create a positive impression among audiences and critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received a poor score of 23 percent from critics, with audiences offering a similarly low rating of 25 percent.

On Metacritic, another popular reviewing platform, the numbers are equally telling. Critics have given Holland a score of 41 out of 100, while the audience score is just 3.4 out of 10.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

