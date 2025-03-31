Holland soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

Holland is an American psychological thriller movie with Gael García Bernal, Nicole Kidman, and Matthew Macfadyen in lead roles. It had its world premiere at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival on March 9, 2025. On March 27, 2025, it came out on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie is about a teacher named Nancy, who lives in the small Michigan town of Holland and thinks her husband, Fred, is living two lives. When she discovers that Fred might be involved in criminal activities, she teams up with a fellow teacher, Dave, to uncover the truth. The dark story unfolds as Nancy uncovers chilling secrets about her husband.

The music in Holland is a big part of making the atmosphere of the movie stronger. Alex Somers wrote the music for the album, which fits the film's mood of being psychological and mysterious.

On March 27, 2025, Milan Records put out the soundtrack at the same time that the movie came out on Prime Video.

Holland Soundtrack: List of all songs in the movie

The Holland soundtrack features 30 tracks composed by Alex Somers. The total length of the soundtrack is approximately 57 minutes and 56 seconds.

Below is the list of songs featured in the movie:

Run Away (1:15)

Static Over (1:42)

Cat and Mouse (1:19)

Static Out (2:39)

Lost Love (1:09)

Narrows (1:43)

Not Knowing (2:03)

Tulips in Pastel (3:22)

Windmill (1:21)

Silhouette (1:06)

Clues (1:30)

Looking Finding (1:10)

Fog Cloud (1:22)

Tulips Fade (1:01)

Run (Part 1) (1:18)

Unlocking (1:47)

Run (Part 2) (1:11)

Hide Out (2:30)

Run (Part 3) (3:01)

Run (Part 4) (3:16)

Picture Window (2:07)

Breakthrough (3:50)

A Trace (1:42)

Unrest (1:35)

Send Away (1:03)

End Times (1:50)

Retreating (2:52)

Avow (1:52)

Rewoven (1:11)

Hum of Death (2:24)

About the Music composer

Alex Somers is an American artist and musician, known for making atmospheric and minimalist compositions. He is best known for working with Sigur Rós's lead singer Jónsi, especially on the project Jónsi & Alex. The two artists put out an album called Riceboy Sleeps and a picture book that goes with it.

Plot of the movie

Nancy (Nicole Kidman) is a teacher living in the idyllic, small town of Holland, Michigan, with her husband Fred (Matthew Macfadyen) and their 13-year-old son Harry. Their life seems perfect at first glance, but Nancy starts to doubt Fred's honesty when he stops showing up for work often and acts in strange ways.

She finds out that Fred, an optometrist, has been going to conferences outside of town more often than his job requires. It's even scarier that they found a bunch of Polaroid photos that Fred shouldn't have had because they don't have a Polaroid camera.

Dave, a classmate played by Gael García Bernal, and Nancy talk about what they think is going on. Nancy finds out that Fred has been keeping dark secrets about his past as they look into it.

When Nancy finds out that Fred may be linked to a string of unsolved murders, the tension rises. While Fred's behavior gets crazier, Nancy and Dave start to have romantic feelings for each other.

As the investigation goes on, Nancy comes to a scary realization: Fred's obsession with building a train model in their home is eerily similar to the murders he's committed. Dave follows Fred to a house on a lake that is far away. He thinks he killed Fred in self-defense there. But Fred makes it through and goes home, where he faces off against his enemies one last time.

In a desperate fight, Nancy kills Fred while keeping her son safe. At the end of the movie, Nancy, her son, and the dark secrets of the past are leaving their old life behind as they drive away.

Holland is available to stream on Prime Video.

