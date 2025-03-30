5 thrillers to watch if you liked Holland

After Babygirl in 2024, the latest Nicole Kidman starrer that has generated interest among cinephiles is Holland. Directed by Mimi Cave, the psychological thriller also stars Matthew Macfadyen and Gael García Bernal. Kidman plays Nancy, a teacher who is married to Macfadyen's Fred, an optometrist. They reside in a small town with their son, Harry, portrayed by Jude Hill, and seem to have the perfect life.

However, things take a turn when Nancy begins to suspect that Fred is leading a double life. Bernal's Dave Delgado steps up to help her investigate which leads to the unraveling of dark secrets. Holland's biggest highlight is the suspenseful narrative complete with dark humor and compelling dialogue. It also helps that the actors have excellent on-screen chemistry that adds to the viewing experience.

Cinephiles who enjoyed watching Holland should check out the titles on the list that also boast thrilling narratives with shocking twists.

1) Inherent Vice (2014)

The cinematic style of Inherent Vice will appeal to fans of Holland (Image via Warner Bros)

Like Holland, Inherent Vice thrives on an unpredictable plot that is elevated by imaginative visuals. Set in 1970 Los Angeles, it is helmed by Joaquin Phoenix who plays Larry Sportello aka Doc, a private investigator and hippie. Even though his heart is in the right place, he has a tendency to fumble.

Doc stumbles onto three different cases that are linked to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend, Shasta Fay Hepworth, portrayed by Katherine Waterston and her new boyfriend, Mickey (Eric Roberts).

Adapted from Thomas Pynchon's novel, Inherent Vice has a complex plot that cleverly ties together different storytelling elements for a satisfying cinematic experience. Phoenix, like always, immerses himself in the role and makes the audience pay attention.

Where to watch: Inherent Vice is available on HBO, Hulu and Prime Video.

2) Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Like Holland, Nocturnal Animals features a compelling female lead (Image via Focus Features)

In Holland, Nicole Kidman's Nancy experiences emotional turmoil when she starts to dig deeper into her husband's affairs. In a similar way, the lead in Nocturnal Animals navigates complex emotions brought about by reading a novel written by her ex-husband.

Amy Adams plays Susan Morrow who owns a successful art gallery. When she receives a copy of the novel written by Edward Sheffield, her estranged ex-husband portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal, she becomes obsessed with the story. This is mainly because there are many things in the book that remind her of their past relationship.

Like Holland, Nocturnal Animals presents a well-written narrative rife with meaningful symbolism that an attentive viewer will find compelling. The story within a story concept is not always easy to get right but director Tom Ford is able to make both versions equally interesting and visually appealing.

Where to watch: Nocturnal Animals can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Get Out (2017)

Get Out, like Holland, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats (Image via Universal Pictures)

Nancy's life seems near about perfect in the beginning of Holland but the cracks begin to appear soon enough. Jordan Peele's directorial debut also invites the audience into the veneer of an ideal family life that is actually very different from how it appears.

Daniel Kaluuya plays Chris Washington, a black photographer who is in a committed relationship with Allison Williams' Rose. When he gets invited to meet her family, he wants to make a good first impression. However, he feels perplexed when Rose's parents start to engage him in uncomfortable conversations.

Get Out, like Holland, knows exactly how to engage the audience with unpredictable plot progressions that take the narrative in new directions. The central cast deserves credit for nailing the intensity needed to maintain the mystery and tension.

Where to watch: Get Out is available on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) The Woman in the Window (2021)

This is the second Amy Adams starrer on this list (Image via Netflix)

Like Holland, The Woman in the Window by Joe Wright plays with the concept that things are not always what they seem. Adapted from a novel by A. J. Finn, this movie stars Amy Adams in the lead. She plays child psychologist Anna Fox who suffers from agoraphobia. She makes a habit of spying on the new neighbors and witnesses something disturbing.

In addition to Adams, the thriller also stars Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Anthony Mackie, and many others. The best part about The Woman in the Window is that it is hard for the audience to come to a conclusion as to what is real and what is happening inside the mind of the protagonist, which adds to the anticipation.

There is no doubt that Adams is the star of the show. From her physical transformation right down to the dialogue delivery, the talented actress nails every aspect of Anna's character arc.

Where to watch: The Woman in the Window is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) Alice, Darling (2022)

Alice, Darling, like Holland, thrives on stellar performances by the lead cast (Image via Lionsgate)

In Holland, Nancy's relationship becomes strained when she learns that Fred hasn't been completely honest with her. The lead in Alice, Darling also has relationship trouble but it is mostly rooted in her boyfriend's need to control every aspect of her life.

Mary Nighy's directorial debut stars Anna Kendrick, Charlie Carrick, Kaniehtiio Horn, and Wunmi Mosaku. Kendrick plays Alice who wants to break the codependent relationship with her abusive boyfriend. She decides to take a trip with her friends to get away from it all but has to lie to him about it being a work trip. He eventually finds out the truth and comes looking for her.

Alice, Darling does a good job of showcasing the mental and physical repercussions of being in an abusive relationship. The realistic narrative doesn't seek to preach, instead, it teaches the viewer to look for the warning signs and telltale cues.

Where to watch: Alice, Darling can be viewed on Prime Video, Netflix and Apple TV+.

These movies, like Holland, boast riveting narratives that are elevated by well-developed characters brought to life by talented actors.

