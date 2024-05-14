Chris Pratt jokes about being the voice of Garfield, says it's similar to his Parks and Recreation character Andy Dwyer

Chris Pratt, the American actor recently reflected on how his Garfield voice portrayal in the upcoming animated film, The Garfield Movie, is similar to his beloved Parks and Recreation character Andy Dwyer.

The 44-year-old appeared in an exclusive with Entertainment Tonight on May 13, 2024, to talk about The Garfield Movie. When the interviewer asked Pratt how he got in character to play the beloved cat, the actor quipped—

"I just ate a lot of lasagna, I tried a few different things, and I realized that he sounds a lot like Andy from Parks and Rec. That was actually Mark [Dindal], our director's note. He said, 'I think I know exactly what this guy sounds like. That character you play on Parks and Rec,' I was like, 'Great, that's perfect.' Andy and Garfield are very similar."

Pratt is well-known for his role as the goofy and irresponsible Andy in the 7-season sitcom available on Prime Video and Peacock.

Chris Pratt talks about his voice roles and how his Garfield portrayal is similar to his 'Parks and Rec' character

Chris Pratt rose to fame for playing Andy Dwyer in the NBC series Parks and Recreation in the late 2000s. The character was the ex-boyfriend of Ann Perkins played by Rashida Jokes, who then married April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza). He was a successful musician in the band Mouse Rat. The sitcom aired from April 9, 2009, to February 24, 2015, and had a total of 125 episodes.

Chris Pratt is voicing the titular character in the upcoming 2024 project, The Garfield Movie. The celebrity has played a voice actor several times in his career including in The Lego Movie franchise, Onward, along with voicing the Nintendo franchise character Mario in The Super Mario Bros.

He spoke about his iconic roles in an Entertainment Tonight interview saying—

"I just feel so blessed, man. Garfield. Mario. These are massive characters with reach all around the globe. And growing up, I knew them and I loved them. To think that I get to bring my spirit and my voice to these characters, it's just such a blessing."

Chris Pratt has also worked as a supporting character in various films including Wanted, Jennifer's Body, Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, and Her. However, he is known worldwide for his portrayals in Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The actor talked about wanting to impress his children with the new comedy-family film about the comic strip created by Jim Davis. He also told ET about working and staying close to his family,

"I expect that they're gonna think, you know, like all kids, that their dad is not that cool. And maybe this is a chance to try to be cool in their world, but we'll just have to see how they react. A lot of times, work as an actor, it's a such a blessing, but one of the downsides is it can take you out of the country or out of the state for an extended period of time. So being able to do voice work was really nice because you get to come home at night and sleep in [your] own bed."

Chris Pratt and his ex-wife Anna Faris share their 11-year-old son Jack. He also has two daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Garfield Movie includes Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, Janelle James, and Snoop Dogg as other voicing actors.

The movie will be out in theaters on May 24, 2024.

