The Garfield Movie: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Based on the popular and widely acclaimed comic strip of Jim Davis, The Garfield Movie is the sixth latest film in the franchise, which will be released 14 years after the last movie, Garfield’s Pet Force.

Helmed by Mark Dindal, the director known for Chicken Little and Emperor’s New Groove, the film will see the eponymous cat in a heist after he reunites with his father, Vic.

The film went under development in May 2016, and it was satiated that the project would receive a CG animated film by Alcon Entertainment, with DNEG Animation, the BAFTAs and an Academy Awards-winning studio animating the film.

It was not until September 2023 when the movie was finally entitled The Garfield Movie, as before that it was simply the new CG animated Garfield film project. With the arrival of 2024, fans can breathe easy, as the movie is all set to release theatrically, marking an end to the eight-year wait. Read on to learn more.

The Garfield Movie will be released on May 24, 2024

The Garfield Movie will be released theatrically on May 24, 2024, with a runtime of 101 minutes.

The film was initially set to debut on February 16, 2024, but due to undisclosed reasons, the premiere was pushed. Before the film’s release, Netflix and Disney had already licensed The Garfield Movie to their 2022 to 2026 lineup. With Disney buying the rights, the film will also be available on Hulu.

Like so many things happening before the film’s world premiere, loyal to the ginger-goodness will be surprised to learn that the film is also getting a video game adaptation.

Although the video game adaptation is not new when it comes to Garfield, given that there are approximately 22 video games released since 1980, a new addition is surely a breath of fresh air.

Additionally, John Debeny has provided the score for the film, marking it a third collaboration with Dindal following Chicken Little and The Emperor’s New Groove.

Cast and characters

Garfield's father Vic (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Chris Pratt will be voicing the eponymous character, with Samuel Jackson playing the role of Garfield’s estranged biological father, Vic.

Acclaimed rapper Snoop Dogg will also be joining the cast as “A Cat.” The rapper also collaborated with Keith Urban for the film’s original song, “Let It Roll.” the song was released as a single on April 12, 2024, and is available on all renowned platforms.

Below is the complete list of cast in The Garfield Movie

Hannah Waddingham as Jinx

Ving Rhames as Otto

Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle

Cecily Strong as Marge

Harvey Guillén as Odie

Brett Goldstein as Roland

Bowen Yang as Nolan

Janelle James as Olivia

Plot summary

As per the official synopsis, the film will not only see the reunion between Garfield and Vic but also the eponymous character and his friend, Odie, embarking on a whole new adventure. Here’s the premise of The Garfield Movie:

Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic. Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Garfield Movie as 2024 progresses.