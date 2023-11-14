Fans are preparing for a fun cat party because Garfield, the famous orange tabby, is back in The Garfield Movie 2024. Chris Pratt lends his voice to this new animated version of Jim Davis's beloved comic strip. The new movie promises laughter, exciting adventures, and, of course, tons of lasagna.

The new trailer just came out, featuring an entertaining storyline. Garfield meets up with his owner, Jon Arbuckle and even finds his long-lost dad, Vic, who's a street-smart cat voiced by Samuel L. Jackson. They all team up for an exciting heist, and the cast, with actors like Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, and Brett Goldstein, makes the whole animated adventure even more exciting.

Coming to theaters next year, The Garfield Movie 2024 is all set to be a hit. It's going to have all the elements of humor, charm, and mischief that fans love. Mark Dindal is directing, and the script was written by David Reynolds. Additionally, the cast is exceptional, which promises a hilarious and heartwarming ride.

The voice of Jon in The Garfield Movie 2024

In the highly anticipated release of The Garfield Movie 2024, Nicholas Hoult steps into the shoes of Jon Arbuckle, the not-so-lucky owner of the much-loved Garfield and Odie. With Mark Dindal at the helm, this flick brings a fresh vibe to these classic animated characters.

The trailer of the highly awaited movie gives viewers a sneak peek of Hoult's spin on Jon, who's been adored for years, and it looks like he's bringing something new and exciting that will probably resonate with viewers of all ages.

Who voices Vic in Garfield?

In The Garfield Movie, actor Samuel L. Jackson voices the character Vic. The animated film has Garfield and his dog buddy Odie reluctantly teaming up with Vic for a big heist after a surprise reunion with their dad. Samuel L. Jackson, who's also known for his Marvel movies with Chris Pratt, brings his trademark charisma to the role of Vic.

Mark Dindal is the director of The Garfield Movie 2024, which has a great lineup of actors like Hannah Waddingham, Nicholas Hoult, Brett Goldstein, Ving Rhames, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang. This ensures that the movie will be a fun and star-filled experience.

Is Chris Pratt playing Garfield in The Garfield Movie 2024?

Chris Pratt voices Garfield the cat (Image via IMDb)

Yes, Chris Pratt takes on the role of Garfield, the cool cat who loves lasagna, in this animated comedy. The story is about Garfield and his silent dog buddy, Odie, leaving their comfortable lives to pull off a crazy heist alongside Garfield's street-smart dad, Vic, who's voiced by none other than Samuel L. Jackson.

Directed by Mark Dindal and written by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds, this movie is going to be a mix of laughter and excitement. Sony secured the rights to distribute the film (except in China) in November 2021, contributing to the hype around this animated flick featuring a promising cast.

The Garfield Movie 2024 is set to come out in theaters on May 24, following a delay from its initial release date of February 16, 2024. It features Chris Pratt as the voice of Garfield, Nicholas Hoult as Jon, and Samuel L. Jackson as Vic.

Sony Pictures holds the streaming rights for Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu so that fans can catch Garfield's antics on the big screen and their favorite streaming platforms.