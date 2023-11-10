"You’re absolutely perfect" - Fans react as Paige VanZant shares intimate photoshoot sneak peeks

A preview of the next wave of Paige VanZant photos have just hit Instagram. The 29-year-old was once a top prospect in the UFC's pool of young fighters.

Furthermore, the UFC hoped to prop her up as a next-generation Ronda Rousey. Unfortunately, her MMA career was derailed by a loss against Rose Namajunas.

Afterward, she went 2-3 before parting ways with the UFC. While she dabbled in other combat sports like bare-knuckle boxing, and even dipped her toes in the professional wrestling world with AEW. However, what Paige VanZant has found to be her most reliable source of income is social media content.

Specifically, she has found tremendous success modeling on Instagram and releasing x-rated content on OnlyF*ns. Today, she took to adult platform to post a short clip with a sneak peek of her latest photoshoot, and it quickly drew fan attention.

Featured in the preview is also Paige VanZant's husband, Austin Vanderford, with whom she has collaborated before.

Fans responded to the post by showering her with admiration:

"Absolutely gorgeous 100 per cent and if get outta line .... she got them hands to put on you lol"

"@paigevanzant you're absolutely perfect"

"Gorgeously sexy as usual!! Keep doing u girl!!"

"Beautiful muse pretty"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Paige VanZant's UFC record

Paige VanZant was expected to be the new flagbearer of women's MMA after Ronda Rousey's departure from the sport. However, things didn't quite materialize as expected. She broke into the promotion with a three-fight win streak that caused many to overestimate her.

This prompted the UFC to book her into a fight with future women's strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas. After five rounds, she suffered her first defeat in the UFC, tapping to a rear-naked choke. While VanZant rebounded with a win, she lost her subsequent two fights, before again bouncing back with a win.

Unfortunately, it was not a return to winning ways, as she then lost her next bout before leaving the promotion with a 5-4 record.