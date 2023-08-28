“Release tape” - Paige VanZant’s NSFW ‘snack time’ snap with husband sends MMA fans into a frenzy

Paige VanZant was once a highly marketable prospect that the UFC hoped would one day act as Ronda Rousey's successor once 'Rowdy' was past her prime. She trained under the tutelage of bantamweight legend Urijah Faber in Team Alpha Male, had a fighter's tenacity and physicality, and youth on her side.

Furthermore, her physical appearance often drew the attention of both her fans and detractors. So it comes as no surprise that once her career as a combat sports athlete reached its shelf-life, Paige VanZant parlayed the MMA world's obsession with her physical appearance into a modeling career.

In particular, she has taken to posting racy pictures of herself on Instagram, occasionally in the company of her husband, Austin Vanderford, who is also an MMA fighter. She recently did so again, posting a picture of her laying across her husband's lap with her buttocks exposed.

She captioned the post as 'snack time,' and immediately drew a multitude of fan reactions. One fan opted to comment on the state of VanZant's feet with a critical post:

"At least wash your feet before the shoot"

Another fan, however, was more complimentary, referencing Paige VanZant's 'snack time' caption:

"That's a whole meal"

Similarly, another comment echoed similar sentiments:

"I see what's for dinner"

Another comment, however, seemed to be subtly requesting that '12 Gauge' release a sex tape with her husband:

"Release tape"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

How many combat sports has Paige VanZant participated in?

Paige VanZant's initial claim to fame was her run as a mixed martial artist under the UFC banner. Unfortunately, despite the noticeable amount of surrounding her first three fights in the promotion, a loss to future strawweight champion Rose Namajunas derailed her moment.

Expand Tweet

While she never formally retired from MMA, she has not fought since 2020 and currently boasts a record of 8 wins and five losses. That same year, she made her bare-knuckle boxing debut in a losing effort before losing her second and last BKFC bout against fellow UFC alumnus Rachael Ostovich.

Afterward, she briefly dabbled in professional wrestling, making several appearances in AEW, with her last one coming in May last year.