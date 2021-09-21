Paige VanZant says she has one fight left on her BKFC contract, claims she'd like to fight beside husband in Bellator

Paige VanZant made an appearance on the 'Punchin' In' podcast. She was accompanied by her husband Austin Vanderford, who also competes as a mixed martial arts fighter.

The couple discussed a variety of things on the podcast including their backgrounds and motivations.

At one point during the podcast, '12 Gauge' revealed that she only has one fight left on her BKFC contract. VanZant added that that she wished to fight in Bellator, the same promotion her husband competes in:

"That's always on the back of my mind. I would love for us to fight for the same organization. I would love to fight for Bellator, they've treated him [Austin Vanderford] really well, especially now that he's fought his way up to a title... I feel like it was good that we weren't in the same organization because they couldn't build him as a star by himself. He would be always kind of be in my shadow and I felt like now that I'm not with Bellator, he got to build himself up to a tile shot all by himself," said Paige VanZant.

You can listen to the full episode of the 'Punchin' In' podcast below:

Vanderford competes in Bellator's middleweight division. 'The Gentleman' has an undefeated record of 11-0.

The 31-year-old last competed at Bellator 259. He took on Fabian Edwards in a three-round bout. The fight went the full distance and Vanderford managed to edge out a unanimous decision win.

Paige VanZant lost her first two fights in BKFC

Also Read

Paige VanZant did not have the best of starts in her career as a bare-knuckle boxer. After parting ways with the UFC, '12 Gauge' made her bare-knucke boxing debut at BKFC Knucklemania earlier this year. The 27-year-old ended up losing the contest via unanimous decision to Britain Hart.

In her second fight, VanZant took on fellow former UFC athlete Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021. '12 Gauge' again failed to get her hand raised as Ostovich won the contest via unanimous decision.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Jack Cunningham