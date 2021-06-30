'It was the best decision I ever made'- Paige VanZant claims she's better off after parting ways with the UFC

In an interview with MMAfighting, former UFC fighter Paige VanZant talked about her decision to leave the UFC.

"My whole career was built off the UFC. I was in the UFC for like six years and it was very nerve-wracking. There wasn't a lot of people who left the UFC in the prime of their career. There were a lot of veterans, when I had left the UFC, that were kind of on that tail-end, looking for a few more fights. For me, I was a free agent at 26 years old. I was really young and it was nerve-wracking. You know, you are leaving like the power house of combat sports but now I know that it was the best decision I've ever made. And since I have left, I've seen multiple fighters leaving the UFC. And it's not like a diss at the UFC necessarily but I think it's more an awakening in fighters, knowing that there's money out there and we deserve to be compensated for what we're doing." said Paige VanZant.

Catch the full interview below:

Paige VanZant is an MMA fighter who previously competed in the UFC. Making her UFC debut in November 2014, '12 Gauge' fought nine times in the UFC and won five of them.

VanZant's last appearance in the octagon was in July 2020 at UFC 251 against rising Brazilian prospect Amanda Ribas. The 27-year-old lost the fight via a submission in the opening round.

VanZant currently competes in the BKFC. Her first fight in the promotion took place in February 2021 against Britain Hart. Hart won the fight via a unanimous decision.

Paige VanZant's second BKFC fight is scheduled for July 23

Paige VanZant will be competing in her second bare-knuckle boxing match at BKFC 19 on July 23. She will take on fellow former UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich in the fight.

This is not the first time the two fighters will go toe-to-toe with each other. VanZant and Ostovich previously faced each other in the UFC. The fight ended with a submission victory for VanZant in the second round of the fight.

