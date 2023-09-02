"That’s why it’s hard as a person" - Paige VanZant reveals earning more money in 24 hours on OnlyF**s than entire fighting career combined

Paige VanZant recently claimed that she's earned more money through her OnlyFans venture in a day than she ever did in the UFC.

VanZant is undoubtedly among the most high-profile female personalities in the MMA world. While the former UFC star hasn't competed professionally since July 20211, her immense social media presence and online ventures have helped her stay in the spotlight.

In a recent interview on the Only Stans show, Paige VanZant opened up about how the subscription-based content-sharing platform changed her life. Revealing how her income from OnlyFans compared to the UFC wages, she stated:

"I’ve been really fortunate that my career, even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting, has been pretty successful... But yes, OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income... I think I made more money in 24 hours on Only Fans than I had in my entire fighting career combined."

VanZant defeated Kailin Curran via third-round TKO on her UFC debut in November 2014 after being one of 11 women signed by the promotion for its newly formed women's strawweight division in December 2013.

VanZant fought nine times in the octagon between 2014 and 2020. She has a UFC record of 5-4, with an overall professional record of 8-5. '12 Gauge' later joined the BKFC, where she fought twice and lost both her outings.

Paige VanZant explains reason behind joining OnlyFans for exclusive content

On the same podcast episode, Paige VanZant opened up about why she signed up as a content creator on OnlyFans.

It's no secret that a career in professional fighting rarely pays well. Except for a few high-profile fighters like Conor McGregor, most MMA fighters don't earn enough to retire comfortably or live the life they dreamt of. As a result, numerous fighters have flocked to platforms like OF to make more money over the past few years.

Despite being heavily criticized for joining an adult content platform, many fighters have found OnlyFans to be an excellent income source to support themselves and their families when they're not competing.

Paige VanZant has a similar story. On the same episode of the Only Stans Show, '12 Gauge' explained why she joined the platform and said:

"I was nervous about the stigma, but now... It’s hard to walk away... When you’re one of those people that were born poor... and then you become rich, it’s almost like you always just feel poor."

She continued:

"So you always want to continue to work hard, and I am lucky I’m in a position where I have been able to help my family. So it justifies doing exclusive content, knowing that I’m helping take care of everybody around me.”

Watch the full video below: