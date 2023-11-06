Legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson questions Sean McVay's future after Rams suffer 20-3 loss to Packers

Actor Samuel L. Jackson has weighed in on Sean McVay's Rams after the Packers defeated them 20-3 on Sunday. After nine games, the Los Angeles Rams are 3-6 and they lost to a team that improved, if it be can called that, to a 3-5 record themselves.

It was a disappointing performance. The Green Bay Packers have not been the strongest team this year, with Jordan Love still finding his feet as the quarterback and the offense having young unestablished players. To score just three points against them was not ideal, even if Matthew Stafford was unavailable with a sprained thumb.

Samuel L. Jackson attributed the poor performance directly to the head coach and made a point that speaking about the job Sean McVay is doing should not be off limits. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the legendary actor wrote:

"At what point do we start the Rams coaching conversation??!!"

Samuel L. Jackson correct to point out Rams slide under Sean McVay, with Packers loss merely being the latest

To answer Samuel L. Jackson's question about when we can begin the conversation about Sean McVay's job security with the Los Angeles Rams, it is right now. The loss to the Green Bay Packers might be a catalyst for that but their performances have been atrocious for some time.

There have been mitigating factors. Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller both left after the Super Bowl. Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp were injured at various parts last season.

But it still does not explain how a team that won Super Bowl LVI went 5-12 next year and finished as the worst-ever defending champions. The previous record belonged to the Denver Broncos, who had just lost franchise quarterback John Elway to retirement, and no comparative upheaval took place in Los Angeles.

Since lifting the Lombardi Trophy and until the loss to the Packers today, Sean McVay has led the Rams to a sorry 8-18 record. It is one of the poorest records in the entire league. If there was a system of relegation and promotion, as is the case with many soccer leagues around the world, we would call it relegation form.

Hence, it is only right that Samuel L. Jackson's call is heeded and the situation discussed. The head coach's achievements in winning the Super Bowl can never be erased. But they went all out that year and since then he has not been able to motivate his charges to recapture even middling form, never mind one that wins championships.