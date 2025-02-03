Clean Slate: Release date, plot, where to watch and more

Clean Slate, a highly anticipated comedy series, will premiere on February 6, 2025, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The show has been generating significant buzz, thanks to its star-studded cast and compelling storyline. The series, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, is expected to have eight episodes in its first season.

Clean Slate centers on Harry Slate, an Alabama old-fashioned car wash owner, portrayed by comic George Wallace. When Harry's estranged daughter Desiree, Laverne Cox, shows up home as a proud trans woman, his life flips.

The reunion is emotional and funny as father and child navigate their differences and find common ground. The show promises laughter, heartfelt moments, and a new perspective on family.

Everything to know about Clean Slate

Clean Slate is a groundbreaking comedy series that centers around Harry Slate, a traditional and outspoken man who owns a car wash in a small town in Alabama. Harry is surprised when Desiree—now a trans woman—comes home after being apart from his daughter for 17 years.

The show explores the complexity of their relationship as the two reconnect, stressing the humor and difficulties they will have rebuilding their bond.

The Central Story

Harry’s world is turned upside down as his daughter Desiree returns to live with him. The father and daughter need to work through their difficult relationship, which has suffered due to being apart for many years.

Harry has a hard time understanding who his daughter is, but Desiree wants to fix their relationship and earn her father’s approval. Their journey is full of humor, as they experience moments of personal growth, healing, and unexpected joy.

Secondary characters and plot developments

While the relationship between Harry and Desiree forms the heart of the show, Clean Slate also features several secondary characters who add layers to the narrative. Mack, played by Jay Wilkison, is Harry’s right-hand man at the car wash. Mack's flirtation with Desiree provides a subplot that blends humor and romance.

Additionally, Desiree’s return shakes up the local church, where her presence challenges the status quo and complicates her friendship with Louis, the closeted choir director. The show also explores romantic tension between Louis and Ella, Harry’s potential love interest.

Emotional and comedic elements

The blend of comedy and heartfelt moments is one of the defining features of Clean Slate. The show touches on real-life issues like acceptance, identity, and family reconciliation but does so with a comedic touch.

The show's lighthearted approach to delicate subjects guarantees it appeals to a wide audience, and Harry and Desiree's interactions are both funny and emotional. Along with heartstring-tugging events, viewers should expect lots of giggles.

Production and direction

Clean Slate is a product of the creative minds behind some of the most iconic television shows. The series is executive-produced by Norman Lear’s Act III Productions, marking one of his final projects before his passing in December 2023.

Renowned for producing masterpieces like All in the Family and Good Times, Lear offers his knowledge to this production, adding comedy, social relevance, and a strong emotional core.

The series was created by Laverne Cox, George Wallace, and Dan Ewen, with Ewen serving as co-showrunner alongside Simran Baidwan. The pilot was directed by Nisha Ganatra, known for her work on Transparent and The Mindy Project. Brent Miller supports the show’s production and Paul Hilepo serves as the producer.

Plot summary

The plot of Clean Slate revolves around Harry, an old-fashioned car wash owner, and his estranged child, Desiree. After years of separation, Desiree, a proud trans woman, returns home to Alabama to repair their fractured relationship.

Harry, who has always been resistant to change, must confront his prejudices and open his heart to his daughter’s transformation. Their journey of understanding, acceptance, and personal growth is filled with comedic moments and emotional revelations.

As Harry and Desiree try to reconnect, they must navigate the intricacies of small-town life. Harry’s interactions with his right-hand man Mack, and Desiree’s struggle with her best friend Louis, add depth to the story.

The show delves into the challenges of family dynamics, with a focus on how Harry’s perspective changes as he learns to accept Desiree for who she truly is.

In addition to the father-daughter storyline, Clean Slate explores romantic entanglements, both in the church setting and within Harry’s personal life. The evolving relationships between Desiree and Louis, as well as Harry’s budding romance with Ella, bring additional layers of humor and warmth to the series.

Cast List

The cast list of the movie includes:

Laverne Cox as Desiree

George Wallace as Harry Slate

Jay Wilkison as Mack

D.K. Uzoukwu as Louis

Telma Hopkins as Ella

Norah Murphy

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Clean Slate and similar projects as the year progresses. Clean State will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video from February 6, 2025.

