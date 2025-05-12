Clown in a Cornfield: Release date, where to watch, and everything we know so far

Clown in a Cornfield is an American slasher film written by Craig and Carter Blanchard and directed by Eli Craig. It is based on Adam Cesare’s 2020 novel and is a teen slasher film that blends horror with social satire. The film debuted on March 10 at the 2025 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival and on May 9, the movie was released in the US via RLJE Films and Shudder.

Ad

The story follows a 17-year-old Quinn Maybrook and her father move to Kettle Springs, Missouri, a deteriorating hamlet. A string of killings by people posing as Frendo, the town's clown emblem, soon terrorizes the neighborhood. Quinn discovers a murderous altercation that results from the local elders' evil scheme to harm the young people.

RLJE Films and Shudder secured the distribution rights of the film, which has a runtime of 96 minutes. The movie is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Clown in a Cornfield has been certified ‘Fresh’ by critics with a score of 74%.

Ad

Trending

Where to watch Clown in a Cornfield

Ad

For US viewers Clown in a Cornfield, which premiered on May 9, 2025, is available in theaters. Tickets are available for purchase on websites such as Regal Cinemas and Fandango. Regarding its accessibility to streaming services, there is no information available.

Exploring the plot of Clown in a Cornfield

Ad

Clown in a Cornfield begins with a family tragedy. Quinn Maybrook (Katie Douglas) and her father, Dr. Glenn Maybrook (Aaron Abrams), go to the economically struggling town of Kettle Springs, Missouri, in search of a new beginning. When they arrive, the town is celebrating its centenary, and a string of gory killings starts, all of which are carried out by people disguised as Frendo, the town's old clown symbol.

Kettle Springs is a community divided by generational tensions, particularly after the closure and burning of its corn syrup factory. Quinn and her new acquaintances are among the younger citizens held responsible for the town's downfall. The town's old clown mascot, Frendo, returns as a murderer with a chainsaw who targets young people as the town gets ready for its centennial celebration, causing mayhem.

Ad

The movie intensifies as several clowns dressed as Frendo threaten the community, resulting in a string of gory murders. As Quinn and her pals work through this nightmare, they must face the town's hidden grievances and unearth sinister secrets. The film delivers typical slasher thrills while satirizing generational issues and juvenile scapegoating.

Cast and crew of Clown in a Cornfield

WonderCon 2025 (Image via Getty)

The cast of Clown in a Cornfield is led by Katie Douglas as Quinn Maybrook a teenage girl who moves to Kettle Springs with her father, Dr. Glenn Maybrook, portrayed by Aaron Abrams. Carson MacCormac plays Cole, a new friend of Quinn's. Will Sasso plays Sheriff Dunne, while Kevin Durand plays a well-known town official named Arthur Hill.

Ad

An ensemble supporting cast also features in the movie. Some of them are listed as follows.

Will Sasso (Deaner'89, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, King Star King) as Sheriff Dunne

Vincent Muller (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Watson, The Irrational) as Rust

Cassandra Potenza (The Challerger: Year one, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, UnPerfect Christmas Wish) as Janet

Daina Leitold (Sweet Autumn, The Exorcism of Molly Hartley, The Spencer Sisters) as Trudy

Verity Marks (Toys of Terror, Elevator Game, Hanukkah on the Rocks) as Ronnie

Ayo Solanke (Life's Red Light, Sniper: Rogue Mission, First Person Shooter) as Tucker

Alexandre Martin Deakin (The Holiday Shift, The Next Step) as Matt

Ad

Check in for more updates on new films and shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More