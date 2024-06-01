Colors of Evil: Red ending explained - Did Monika get justice?

Colors of Evil: Red premiered on May 29, 2024, on Netflix. The film follows the story of prosecutor Leopold Bilski, who is tasked with investigating the murder of Monika Bogucka, a young woman whose body is found floating on Tricity beaches in Poland.

Bilski discovers that the case bears similarities to a previous one, but his boss refuses to reopen the old homicide investigation. Determined to find the truth, Bilski teams up with Monika's grieving mother, Helena, who is struggling to rebuild her life and her marriage to Roman.

Together, they embark on a perilous investigation that leads them to a mysterious underworld operating from a beachside nightclub. At the end of the movie, the culprit confesses to his crimes at the police station, causing remorse, guilt, and a sense of evil towards someone he has feelings for. This confession ultimately brings justice to Monika.

Disclaimer: This article has spoilers for the film Colors of Evil: Red.

What happened to Monika in Colors of Evil: Red?

Zofia Jastrzębska as Monika (Image via Netflix)

In Colors of Evil: Red, a young girl named Monika is discovered dead when her body is found floating in the water. While Dr. Tadeuz Dubiela from the forensics department is tasked with examining the scene, Prosecutor Leopold Bilski gathers information and seeks the culprit behind the crime.

Upon close examination, it appeared that Monika was brutally murdered, and her body was found badly bruised. However, although the crime seemed like a s*xual assault, no DNA could be obtained from the body. Initially, Bilski thought it could be the work of a psychopath, but he realized the crime bore similarities to the murder of Zaneta Kaleta that took place 15 years earlier.

Zaneta's fiancé, Jakubiak, was charged with the crime, but he recently got out after serving his entire sentence. Bilski interrogates Jakubiak, who is shattered and unsure of his innocence. He shows Bilski the ring he had bought for his fiancé and claims that the authorities framed him, and he had to bear the consequences of actions he never committed.

Further, Jakubiak realizes that he has no alibi and believes that the authorities will not leave him easily. He takes his own life, jumping from a window, as he cannot bear the torture anymore.

Colors of Evil: Red ending explained

The ending of Colors of Evil: Red reveals that Kazarski Lukasz, who was initially thought to be the culprit, was telling the truth and did not kill Monika. He loved Monika in a twisted way and wanted to marry her, even against her will. He abused her and made her life hell, and when Monika intended to report him to the police, he made her life even more miserable.

Monika sought help from Dr. Tadeusz Dubiela's son, Mario, who was infatuated with her and wanted to be intimate with her. However, Monika was uncomfortable doing so, as she knew that Tadeusz Dubiela and her mother, Helena, were having an affair. In a fit of rage, Mario became violent and accidentally injured Monika, who succumbed to her injuries.

In Colors of Evil: Red, Dubiela, who knew Jakubiak had just gotten out of prison, decided to make him the scapegoat. Helena later found the ruby ring, which Monika always wore, at Dubiela's house, and Dubiela confessed to his crimes, telling her it was all an accident. Bilski eventually figured out that Mario was behind the murder, but before he reached Dubiela's place, Dubiela had already taken his life.

Behind Monika's murder in Colors of Evil: Red

At the end of Colors of Evil: Red, Mario confesses to his crimes at the police station. The remorse, guilt, and feeling of being evil to someone he has feelings for didn't let him live in peace. Mario knew he wouldn't survive in prison but was ready to bear the consequences of his actions.

After justice is served and the investigation is over, Bilski goes to meet his family and gives a tight hug to Helena, realizing how fragile everything is in life and that nothing can be taken for granted.

Colors of Evil: Red is based on Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak's book of the same name and is set in Tricity, Poland. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.