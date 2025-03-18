7 comedies to watch if you liked Zombieland

Ruben Fleischer’s Zombieland is a comedy drama of a time when zombies ruled the world. It is set in the twenty-first century, where zombies have taken over the world, and a shy college student has survived the apocalypse by following some 30 rules. The boy decides to travel to Ohio to see if his parents are still alive, but on the road trip, he meets with many obstacles and people from various walks of life who have survived the zombie attack in their own ways.

Ad

Zombieland is a horror-comedy drama known for blending horror elements with comedy. Actors like Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Woody Harrelson play pivotal roles in the movie. Written by Rhett Reese and directed by Rueben Fleischer, the film was even nominated for Best Comedy Movie in the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Movies like Slither, Fido, Shaun of Dead, and many other movies navigate through similar themes. Viewers who like zombie-comedies can go through the list below.

Ad

Trending

Shaun of the Dead, Cooties, Dead Snow, and 4 other movies to watch if you liked Zombieland

1) Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Still from the movie Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse revolves around three scouts who, on the eve of the last camp-out, attempt to save the town from a zombie apocalypse. In the process of saving the town, they learn the true value of friendship and fight together like brothers. Like Zombieland, the movie also mixes the elements of comedy and horror in a unique manner.

Ad

Actors like Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, and Joe Morgan played pivotal roles in the film. The movie is written by Carrie Lee Wilson and directed by Christopher Landon. Sarah Dumont was nominated for Best Female Performance in a Horror Film for the iHorror Awards.

Where to watch: Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Cooties

Still from the movie Cooties (Image via Lionsgate Productions)

Cooties is a horror comedy with unexpected laughs and unapologetic thrills. The film starts when a cafeteria food virus turns elementary school children into killer zombies, and a group of misfit teachers must band together to escape the playground carnage.

Ad

The film stars Elijah Wood, Rainn Wilson, and Alison Pill as teachers who fight to survive the mayhem while hilariously bickering in an uncomfortable love triangle on the worst Monday of their lives. Like Zombieland, Cooties uses the right amount of dark comedy and horror to entertain. The film is written by Leigh Whannek and directed by Jonathan Millot.

Where to watch: Cooties is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Ad

3) Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

Still from the movie Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (Image via Kintop Pictures)

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil revolves around two lovable hillbillies headed to their vacation cabin to have a good time. However, when they run into a group of preppy college kids who assume Tucker and Dale to be chainsaw killers, things take a hilarious turn for their vacation. Like Zombieland, the film uses elements of horror, gore, and comedy to keep viewers engaged.

Ad

Actors like Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, and Katrina Bowden play crucial roles in the film. The film was written and directed by Eli Craig and won multiple awards, including Best First Feature in the Fantasia Film Festival.

Where to watch: Tucker and Dale vs. Evil is available on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Fido

Still from the movie Fido (Image via Lionsgate Production)

Fido revolves around space radiation gone wild, which turns the dead into zombies. The fictional company Zomcon fights zombies and finds ways to pacify and use them. Now, zombies help in daily chores and Timmy’s zombie even becomes his pet and friend named Fido. Things turn upside down when Fido eats one of the neighbors, and now Timmy has to fight for Fido to be a part of his family.

Ad

Much like Zombieland, dark comedy and horror elements blend to make an entertaining watch. Actors like Kesun Loder, Billy Connolly, and Carrie-Anne Moss play crucial roles in the film. The film is directed by Andrew Currie and written by Robert Chomiak.

Where to watch: Fido is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Slither

Still from the movie Slither (Image via Universal Pictures)

Slither revolves around a small town taken over by an alien plague. The plague is turning residents into zombies and various forms of mutant monsters. The film then revolves around how the small town fights this alien plague.

Ad

Slither starts on a serious note but then takes hilarious turns with frequent horror jump-scares that remind one of Zombieland. Actors like Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, and Jenna Fischer play important roles in the film. The film was written and directed by James Gunn.

Where to watch: Slither is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Shaun of the Dead

Still from the movie Shaun of the Dead (Image via Universal Pictures)

Shaun of the Dead revolves around a guy named Shaun who decides to return to his ex. However, he chooses the wrong day for it, as a zombie apocalypse hits Earth. Despite the danger, Shaun takes this as an opportunity to prove himself as a hero for all and tries to win back his ex.

Ad

Zombieland and Shaun of the Dead both heavily use themes of comedy and zombie apocalypse uniquely. The film is directed by Edgar Wright and written by Simon Pegg. Shaun of the Dead stars actors like Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, and Kate Ashfield as the lead actors.

Where to watch: Shaun of Dead is available on Amazon Prime Video.

7) Dead Snow

Still from the movie Dead Snow (Image via Entertainment One)

Dead Snow revolves around a team of medical students taking a ski vacation to a weather-battered peak of the Alps. However, the group suddenly unearths a secret long hidden in the past, and they awaken the dead of an old army. Now, the young invaders need to fight the Nazi army zombies to save themselves.

Ad

Much like Zombieland, the thrills of horror and hilarious comic timing are also used in Dead Snow. Popular actors like Jeppe Beck Laursen, Charlotte Frogner, and Jenny Skavlam play crucial roles in the film. The film was written and directed by Tommy Wirkola.

Where to watch: Dead Snow is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers looking for similar movies to Zombieland are welcome to go through the list as a guide to choosing a movie of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback