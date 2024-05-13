What role will Carrie-Anne Moss play in FUBAR? Details explored as veteran actress joins cast 

Carrie-Anne Moss has been announced as the latest addition to the popular action comedy series FUBAR. The news came as a pleasant surprise for fans of the series when the announcement regarding Carrie-Anne Moss was made at a Global Fan Event hosted by Tudum in Brazil.

FUBAR debuted on the popular streaming service Netflix on May 25, 2023, and saw the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a prominent role. Fans had been eagerly awaiting news about the second season of the series. Netflix announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger will reprise his role as Luke Brunner and they also revealed a new character to be played by Carrie-Anne Moss.

The veteran actress is best known for her role in The Matrix series. The addition of her character will raise the stakes in the upcoming season of FUBAR. The creator Nick Santora exclaimed that Season 2 of the action-comedy series will be "bananas".

What role will Carrie-Anne Moss play in Season 2 of FUBAR?

The talented actress joins the cast as a ghost from Luke's past. (Image via Getty)

Netflix's FUBAR followed an interesting plot where Arnold Schwarzenegger's Luke Brunner learns that his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) is a CIA agent like himself, and the pair have been lying to each other over the years.

Carrie-Anne Moss joins the cast as Greta Nelso in Season 2. As per Netflix, Nelso is a former spy from East Germany who has a complicated history with Luke Brunner. The two have not only crossed each other's paths in a professional capacity but there also seems to have been some passion involved.

In Season 2, Luke Brunner faces a new challenge as Greta Nelso returns to his life posing a major threat. The official synopsis of the plot of the upcoming season of FUBAR, as per Netflix, reads:

"Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) is a veteran CIA operative who, up until recently, was on the verge of retirement. After his last mission in saving another operative — who just so happened to be his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) — he’s back and face-to-face with new villains. This one is an old flame from Luke’s past who threatens to destroy the world ... if she doesn’t destroy his life first."

As per the synopsis, it is clear that Carrie-Anne Moss' character of Greta Nelso will be one of the major characters in the upcoming season. It has not yet been revealed whether or not she is the primary antagonist, but she will definitely ruffle a lot of feathers on Luke Brunner's cap.

Carrie-Anne Moss has put in some commendable performances in films like Chocolat (2000), The Matrix (1999), Pompeii (2014), and Snow Cake (2006) among others. She is a great addition to FUBAR, a series that already boasts an impressive cast.

Who will return to the cast of FUBAR Season 2?

Netflix not only announced the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner and the addition of Carrie-Anne Moss to the cast, but they also listed the prominent cast members who are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

Not surprisingly, Monica Barbaro is set to reprise her role as Emma Brunner, to reunite the CIA father-daughter duo. Also returning as cast members are Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel.

Fans can expect Season 2 of FUBAR to be full of twists and turns as the conclusion of the first season saw the identities of Luke and all of his agents get exposed. With a new threat looming around the corner, Luke and Emma will have an uphill battle ahead of them.

Netflix is yet to announce an official release date for Season 2 of FUBAR. The first season is available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback