Companion (2025) soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Despite the positive reviews and the fair theatrical run, Companion is already out on digital platforms and is snowballing into one of 2025's horror greats. Led by Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher, who also recently appeared in the acclaimed horror movie Heretic, Companion premiered theatrically on January 31, 2025.

The movie has a lot of brilliant elements that make it one of the most electrifying sci-fi horrors in recent years. This includes some top-notch performances from the leading pair of Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, great scriptwriting and cinematography, and a good emphasis on sound.

The music department is helmed by Hrishikesh Hirway, who is best known for his compositions in Netflix's Everything Sucks! and Save the Date. He is also renowned for his four albums that he released under the name The One AM Radio.

In this Drew Hancock directorial, there is a great mix of classic and contemporary songs, all of which combine for a holistic experience that is beyond just horror. Without further ado, let us check out the full list of songs used in the movie.

Every song used in Companion

Here is a list of songs used in the Sophie Thatcher movie.

Gimme Some More performed by Labi Siffre

Please Take a Chance on Me performed by Hannibal

Boy performed by Book of Love

Colour of Anyhow performed by Beverly Glenn Copeland

Iris performed by Goo Goo Dolls

Lil Boo Thang performed by Paul Russell

This Guy's in Love with You performed by Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass

You Showed Me performed by The Turtles

Emotion (feat The Bee Gees) performed by Samantha Sang

All these play in precise moments throughout the movie to give it an elevated feel that is hard to replicate otherwise.

What is Companion about?

Companion is a science fiction dark comedy psychological thriller movie that also ventures into the territories of the horror genre. It follows a couple on a weekend getaway with friends at a remote cabin, where they are joined by a robot as another guest.

This leads to complications beyond what the young couple expected, and soon, a series of events take place that only make matters much more worrisome for everyone at the cabin.

The synopsis for the movie reads:

"A weekend getaway turns bloody and violent when a subservient android that's built for human companionship goes haywire."

Interestingly, amidst the horror elements, there are also comedic elements, which make this movie stand out in its genre.

The film stars Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid in the leading roles, alongside Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend, among many others.

How to watch Companion?

Though most films that were released when this one did are still running in theatres, Companion has already released on digital platforms on February 18, 2025, which means that it can be purchased on every major digital platform like Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, etc.

It is set to be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1, 2025, which will make it further accessible to the fans. We are yet to receive a streaming release date, but it is expected to arrive soon on Max.

Moreover, the film is still playing in certain theatres as it has been only three weeks since its release.

