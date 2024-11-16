Confessions of a Christmas Letter on Hallmark: Full list of cast

Confessions of a Christmas Letter is slated to premiere on November 17, 2024, as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas programming event. Directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle, this holiday film brings a mix of humor and heart, centered around an eccentric family’s attempt to navigate a holiday letter-writing contest.

The story follows Settie Rose, played by Angela Kinsey, who hires a struggling novelist, Juan, to write her Christmas letter.

Settie Rose, a peculiar matriarch, participates in the town's annual holiday letter-writing contest; however, she encounters difficulty in crafting the ideal letter. She employs Juan, a novelist who is experiencing his own writer's block, in an effort to secure the victory. Nevertheless, the town is misled into believing that Juan is engaged to Settie's daughter, Lily.

The family decides to participate, which results in a heartwarming journey and humorous situations. Actress Angela Kinsey, who is best recognized for her role in The Office, plays Settie Rose. Alec Santos portrays the role of Juan. Moreover, Lillian Doucet-Roche essays the character of Lily. The supporting cast contributes to the delightful quality of this holiday classic.

Full list of cast of Confessions of a Christmas Letter

Main Cast

Angela Kinsey as Settie Rose

Actress Angela Kinsey at the Pasadena Convention Center for 2019 CatCon (Image via Getty/Sarah Morris/)

Angela Kinsey gained popularity mostly for her performance of Angela Martin in The Office. As Settie Rose, the eccentric family matriarch in Confessions of a Christmas Letter, her comedic timing and ability to perform oddball characters really show.

Outside of The Office, Kinsey has appeared in Haters Back Off! as Bethany, Better Things as Fredericka, and Never Have I Ever as Vivian. Her experience in both TV sitcoms and dramatic roles adds depth to her portrayal of Settie, making her both hilarious and heartwarming in this Hallmark film.

Lillian Doucet-Roche as Lily Rose

In Confessions of a Christmas Letter, Lillian Doucet-Roche plays Lily, Settie's daughter. She plays an important role in the comedic mix-up that drives the plot forward. Renowned for her regular roles in Hallmark productions, Lillian gives her character authenticity and warmth.

She has starred as Young Claire Bedford in A Reason for the Season, Paging Mr. Darcy as Mia Cavendish, and The Professional Bridesmaid as Chloe.

Alec Santos as Juan

Image of Alec Santos (Image via Instagram/@alecdavinsantos)

Juan, a struggling novelist, is portrayed by Alec Santos. Settie has commissioned him to compose the ideal Christmas letter. Juan is depicted as both vulnerable and humorous. Alec's performance makes Juan look relatable and endearing.

Santos, a Brazilian actor who is trilingual, has starred in a number of television dramas and romantic comedies, such as Campfire Christmas, How She Caught a Killer, and Planning on Forever.

Jake Foy as Jack Rose

Image of Jake Foy (Image via Instagram/@jakefoy55)

Jake Foy takes on the role of Jack Rose, the son of Settie. Foy's presence in Confessions of a Christmas Letter contributes to the film's comedic and engaging tone by injecting a lighthearted energy.

Foy has played a variety of roles, such as Kenneth in The Chicken Sisters and Kyle in Allegiance.

Supporting cast of Confessions of a Christmas Letter

The supporting cast of Confessions of a Christmas Letter includes several talented actors who add depth to the film’s charm and humor.

Jeff Avenue as Bradley

Bradley, a character who contributes to the eccentric interactions within Settie's family, is portrayed by Jeff Avenue. Some of his previous notable works include some minor appearances in Christmas By Starlight, Into Invisible Light, and more.

Colleen Wheeler as Sue

Colleen Wheeler portrays Sue, another member of Settie’s social circle. Sue helps deepen the relationships and interactions within the community. Wheeler has previously worked in Brazen, The Wedding Contract, and more projects.

Andy Thompson as Hank

Andy Thompson’s portrayal of Hank adds a touch of levity to the film. His character helps keep the family dynamics light and fun, adding to the overall holiday spirit.

Barbara Pollard as Edith

Barbara Pollard plays Edith who helps Settie navigate the holiday chaos. The veteran actress is known for several festive films such as A Kismet Christmas, Good Morning Christmas! and more.

Ashley Ross as Victoria

Ashley Ross steps into the role of Victoria, a crucial character who supports Settie and her family, especially as they navigate the mistaken engagement rumor. She is known for a short film titled Heart of Perception, The Mistletoe Promise, and more.

Jorge Montesi as Abuelo

Jorge Montesi plays Abuelo, a character who brings cultural depth to the film. His interactions with the other characters help to ground the story in familial love and tradition. Some of best works include Sentimental Reasons, Birds of Prey, and more.

Jordan Ninkovich as Piper’s Boyfriend

Jordan Ninkovich portrays Piper’s Boyfriend. Ninkovich’s performance helps flesh out the broader social dynamics of Settie’s extended family and friends. He has worked on projects like Blind Date Book Club, Spread, and more.

Producers and directors of Confessions of a Christmas Letter

The film is directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle, known for her work in other Hallmark films. Doyle's direction of Confessions of a Christmas Letter catches the story's heartwarming and funny aspect.

Kim Arnott, Ivan Hayden, and Robyn Snyder—all of whom have worked on multiple Hallmark projects—serve as producers of this movie.

Confessions of a Christmas Letter will premiere on Sunday, November 17 at 8 pm on Hallmark Channel.

