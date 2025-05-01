Crime 101: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

Crime 101, the upcoming crime thriller from writer-director Bart Layton, is rapidly attracting attention for its stellar ensemble cast and hard-boiled premise. Based on the 2021 novella of the same title by celebrated author Don Winslow, the film represents a dramatic turn towards narrative filmmaking for Layton, who is best known for his work in documentaries such as The Imposter and American Animals.

With its emphasis on psychological tension and cat-and-mouse tension, Crime 101 provides a tautly constructed narrative on the canvas of the Pacific Coast's high-stakes crime drama.

Headlined by Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo, who co-starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Crime 101 unites star power with suspense-oriented storytelling. Development on the film has been actively underway since 2023, with principal photography commencing later in 2024.

Although most of the plot remains tightly under wraps, fans of Winslow's original novella have reason to be excited for a loyal adaptation, with director Layton likely bringing his own stamp of documentary realism and tension from character study to the project.

Crime 101 is expected to release on February 13, 2026, following a jewel thief and the detective determined to catch him.

What is the release date of Crime 101?

Crime 101 will hit the screens on February 13, 2026, just before Valentine's Day. The release date places it in a good position for viewers in search of an engaging, mentally stimulating crime thriller to punctuate the typical mid-winter slate of movies.

Although a certain release date hasn't been spelled out, the movie is thought to have the typical theatrical launch, with world distribution to likely follow soon afterward. The film is a U.S.-UK co-production and is also co-produced by Chris Hemsworth, suggesting a huge studio push to back its launch.

What is the plot of Crime 101?

The plot of the movie follows Davis, a professional jewel thief who works the Pacific Coast. Unlike the disorganized, high-profile heists that fill the news, Davis operates his business with organization and quietude, living by a strict personal code he refers to as Crime 101.

His effective, low-profile series of burglaries has made law enforcement suspect that a criminal network is involved in the robberies. One detective, though, Lou Lubesnick, suspects otherwise.

Detective Lubesnick is sure the work of a solo, careful individual, and he's determined to catch him. As Davis gets ready for one last, high-stakes mission that could set him up for life, he violates his own rules for the first time, introducing risk, attention, and unpredictability into the mix.

The story is going to unfold based on the escalating tension between the two men, with Davis attempting to remain one step ahead of Lubesnick as he faces the difficulties of a world that's closing in on him.

With trust, identity, and moral complexity as its themes, the movie asks what occurs when a professional criminal deviates from his code, and what it takes to escape.

What is the cast of Crime 101?

It features a strong supporting cast, led by Chris Hemsworth as Davis, the expert jewel thief and protagonist of the film. Mark Ruffalo plays Detective Lou Lubesnick, the driven lawman following the trail.

Barry Keoghan is also part of the cast, who was recently seen filming in Los Angeles, looking different with bleached hair and a dirt bike, suggesting a possibly volatile or unstable character in a report by JustJared.

The front line is joined by some big-name players: Halle Berry, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte. Though not announced, their exact roles are hinted at by the spectrum of talent to indicate the movie will have several converging subplots and supporting storylines that branch out beyond the main chase.

ther cast members who appeared are Tate Donovan, Payman Maadi, Babak Tafti, Deborah Hedwall, Devon Bostick, Paul Adelstein, Drew Powell, and Matthew Del Negro. John Douglas is also set to appear as a character named Grant.

The Hemsworth and Ruffalo casting brings the two actors together for the first time outside of the superhero universe, providing a different type of onscreen competition.

For the unversed, Crime 101 is expected to release in 2025 in theatres.

