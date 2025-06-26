Did Jesse Borrego pass away? Viral online claim debunked

Mexican-American actor Jesse Borrego's name recently made rounds on the internet after the Facebook page Random Video posted an obituary in the actor's honor, claiming that Borrego was no more.

In the Facebook post dated June 25, 2025, Random Video mentioned,

"Today we don't just remember the actor... Today we remember the brother, the idol, the vato who left a mark on an entire generation. Jesse Borrego didn't just play characters... He taught us that neighborhood, loyalty and dreams are worn on skin...Thank you Jesse Borrego, Forever and Always!. The neighborhood does not forget... and your legacy lives on more than ever."

The post addressed Borrego's work in movies like Blood for Blood, stating that the actor will be given a tribute at the International Latin Film Festival of Los Angeles on June 28, 2025. While Random Video's Facebook post has amassed 1.2K reactions and over 5K shares, its claim concerning Jesse Borrego's demise is fake.

No credible media portal or publication has reported news of Borrego's passing away, and there hasn't been an update about the same from the actor's or his representative's end.

Additionally, Mexican multimedia conglomerate TV Azteca refuted rumors of Jesse Borrego's demise as another piece of news was made viral to alarm the general public.

Who is Jesse Borrego? Everything to know about the actor in the wake of rumors concerning his demise

Born in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug 1, 1962, Jesse Borrego is a popular Mexican-American actor who garnered popularity owing to his impactful roles in movies such as Phoenix, Oregon, I Like It Like That, and Follow Me Home.

The actor studied at the University of the Incarnate Word in his hometown, then earned a performance degree from the California Institute of the Arts in 1984, as reported by Rotten Tomatoes. One of his first acting roles was playing Jesse V. Valesquez on the TV version of Fame, which aired for four seasons from 1982 to 1987.

Thereafter, Jesse Borrego returned to the stage in Los Angeles and New York while working small roles on TV until he played Cruz Candelaria in Taylor Hackford's Blood In, Blood Out. Candelaria is considered to be one of Borrego's best works yet, despite the movie receiving a botched release.

During a recent interview with Alex Narvaez, dated June 2, 2025, Jesse Borrego commented on how an LA Times article talking about Blood In, Blood Out resulted in the film streaming on Hulu in the U.S. after over 30 years of its release.

"That was one of their treasures, so then, when it turned thirty and one of the fans was a journalist and it spurred a whole bunch of nationwide articles, that's when they kind of went 'What is this? This belongs to us? I didn't know that. Disney?' By then, they were already on to Disney Plus...It did kind of get lost in limbo." Borrego said

After playing a series of small roles again, Borrego played Gael Ortega on 24, a hit Fox series in 2003, which opened doors to roles in CSI: Miami, Medical Investigation, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, as well as a role in Dexter.

In addition to a long list of acting accomplishments, the Mexican-American actor owns a production company called Lupita Productions, which focuses on theatrical performances and concerts.

Additionally, Jesse Borrego was one of the 395 film professionals invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Mexican-American actor became a voting member of the body and also cast a ballot for the 2022 Oscars. Reflecting on his first-year experience as a member of the Academy, Borrego told Current in a March 2022 interview:

"It was good to be able to see it from the inside out. We're getting to see a lot more representation [in Academy membership]. It was a good feeling to be a part of it and see what's happening now. People are now advocating for more representation, and it's effective. As an actor, if you're not involved in one of the nominated films, you're usually on the outside looking in."

Jesse Borrego married actress Valeria Hernandez, who is known for her roles in movies like Carnivàle. Multiple sources report the couple has a child together, but not much is known about Borrego's personal life since he usually keeps it under wraps.

