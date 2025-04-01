Does A Working Man have an end credits scene? Explained

The action thriller A Working Man is directed by David Ayer, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sylvester Stallone. On March 28, 2025, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer released it in theatres via Amazon MGM Studios.

The movie, which is based on Chuck Dixon's 2014 book Levon's Trade, follows Levon Cade, a former Royal Marines commando, as he must return to action after Russian mafia members abduct his boss's teenage daughter for pro*titution.

In the process of getting her back, he discovers a network of corruption that helps the human traffickers to sell young women to rich buyers.

Unlike most of the big-budget action films of recent times, A Working Man has no end credit scene. It stars Jason Statham, Michael Peña, Jason Flemyng, Arianna Rivas, and David Harbour in prominent roles.

A Working Man has no end-credits scene

As mentioned above, the film has no end credit scene, and the screen fades to black after the credits roll. It has become a common practice for studios to put a scene at the end of the film, teasing a sequel or spin-off.

However, David Ayer has shied away from the trope that became the reason for people being seated till the credits roll while watching an MCU film for some bonus content.

However, viewers are encouraged to sit through the credits while watching the film in the theatre or at home, to see the people whose hard work created the magic on screen. While there is no confirmation regarding a sequel from the studio as of yet, the film left enough space in its final minutes for Jason Statham to return as Levon Cade.

The film introduced a Brotherhood of mafia bosses that controls the drug and human trafficking business and has even the authorities on their payroll. Despite killing dozens of mobsters, Levon was allowed to walk away as the Brotherhood did not want the matter to escalate, because it could hamper their business.

However, a powerful mafia boss screamed in agony over this decision as his two young sons were brutally killed by Levon. Though he assured the Brotherhood that he wouldn't seek vengeance, he has enough reason and resources to force Levon back into action.

What is A Working Man about?

A Working Man is an explosive action entertainer with a lot of skull-crushing and gun fights to keep viewers engaged. In addition, there is a genuine effort made in making Levon's pursuit to find his boss' abducted daughter interesting.

He is not just bravado and refrains from a head-on collision with the bad guys. He sneaks into people's houses, gathers information, and infiltrates the mafia.

Another refreshing aspect of the film is the lead actress, Jenny, who is more than a damsel in distress. She fights predators at every given chance, is unafraid of threats, and even manages to run away from the abductors.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"Levon Cade left behind a decorated military career in the black ops to live a simple life working construction. But when his boss’s daughter, who is like family to him, is taken by human traffickers, his search to bring her home uncovers a world of corruption far greater than he ever could have imagined."

