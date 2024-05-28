Does Elsa Pataky play two different characters in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga? Roles explored

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga features a wide variety of characters that help showcase the depravity of the Wasteland. From Lachy Hulme's Immortan Joe to his sons Scrotus and Erectus, the title, helmed by George Miller, features a diverse cast where no two characters seem the same. In some instances, the same actor has also been cast in two different roles, adding to the intrigue of the film.

While actor Chris Hemsworth stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as Warlord Dementus, his wife Elsa Pataky joins him and plays two different roles in the movie. While many fans might have recognized her as the Vuvalini General at the start of the film, her second role sees her doused in makeup as she portrays the deformed Mr. Norton.

Elsa Pataky stars as two different characters in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Trending

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky, who was previously best known for her role as Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious franchise, takes on two different roles in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

She first appears at the start of the film as a Vuvalini General when a young Furiosa is kidnapped by members of Warlord Dementus' biker gang. She carries a sniper with her and gets on horseback, aiding Furiosa's mother Mary Jabassa (played by Charlee Fraser) to help get the youngster back to the Green Place. However, she quickly exits the film soon after.

Expand Tweet

Her second role in the film sees her play Mr. Norton, a deformed rider who is a part of Dementus' gang. She is first seen when Dementus organizes a competition to weed out the weak members of his gang. She is unrecognizable in the role as she features with a scarred face. In the third act of the film, she is killed by the titular hero of the movie in a car chase.

In an Instagram post, Pataky shared that she was "proud to be a part of this great movie." In a conversation with E! News, Chris Hemsworth shared that working with his wife felt like they were having "date night" on set.

"It's kinda like date night for us because we have three kids. Going to work together is when we get some alone time," Hemsworth said.

Elsa Pataky isn't the only star who played two roles in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Expand Tweet

Elsa Pataky isn't the only star in the movie who took on two roles. Actor Lachy Hulme, who brings Immortan Joe to life, also stars as Rizzdale Pell - Dementus' Lieutenant who is missing an eye. Immortan Joe was previously portrayed by Hugh Keays-Byrne in Mad Max: Fury Road, but after the star's passing in 2020, Hulme replaced him.

However, the star was originally only set to play Pell in the movie. Speaking to Empire, he recalled his conversation with filmmaker George Miller about his plans for Immortan Joe.

“He (Miller) said, ‘I’ll probably just get a body double. I said, ‘Well, somebody needs to step up for Hugh. Someone needs to honor this great man. I can do it. I can do the voice. And it’s all in the eyes.’ He said, ‘Do you want to do it?’ I said, ‘What took you so long? You’ve finally figured out that this movie ain’t gonna make dollar one until you’ve got double Lachy Hulme in it," Hulme said.

Miller has also constantly cast actors from previous Mad Max movies in new roles for the sequels. For example, before portraying Immortan Joe, Hugh Keays-Byrne played Toecutter in the original Mad Max. Actor Josh Helman also portrayed Slit in Mad Max: Fury Road and then returned to play Joe's son Scrotus in Furiosa.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is currently available to watch in theatres.