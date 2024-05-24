Did Chris Hemsworth receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019? Actor shares "funny story" at his 2024 ceremony

As Chris Hemsworth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23, 2024, his cast members of Avengers joined him, along with his whole family. However, while talking to Variety after the ceremony, he revealed how he thought back in 2019 that he was getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“In 2019, I and other Avengers: Endgame cast members put our handprints in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theater. I thought that was the Walk of Fame. So when we did it, I thought, Oh cool, I'm getting a star. However, that's not what was happening. I went along with it like I completely knew what was happening. It was kind of afterwards, I was like, So where's the star? And someone told me, No, that's not what this is."

Recalling the incident, Chris Hemsworth jokingly stated how it was his “second attempt in some ways.”

Chris Hemsworth’s Walk of Fame ceremony came in with the release of his new movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, in which he plays the role of Dementus. The movie had its world premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2024, and was later released globally on May 23, 2024.

Chris Hemsworth was accompanied by his wife and three kids for the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The popular Avengers star, Chris Hemsworth, received his own Hollywood Walk of Fame star, his wife, Elsa Pataky, and 3 kids, Sasha, Tristan, and India Rose in the ceremony joined him. Hemsworth’s parents were also in attendance on the iconic Hollywood pathway.

As Hemsworth gave his speech during the ceremony, he narrated his son’s reaction and stated how they were extremely happy and excited about the big day. However, he stated India had other plans for the day. Hemsworth recalled:

“My daughter last night was like, ‘Hey, what are we doing tomorrow? And I said ‘It’s the star ceremony.’ She’s like, ‘I thought we were going to Six Flags?’ I was like ‘No, that’s the next day.’ She was like, ‘Oh, cool, ok.’ I think she thinks it’s cool. She thinks Six Flags and theme parks are cool, anyway.”

He continued and stated how he felt very “honored” to receive the star.

"It feels like it's a trick. I'm suspicious. I'm going to wake up in a sec and it's all gonna be a dream. But amazing! I feel very honored and a great sense of gratitude and thanks for all the people who helped me get here. Team effort."

His co-star, Robert Downey Jr. also gave a speech to pay tribute to the actor’s milestone, as he said:

"Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true-blue wit, and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years. You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you're just a real dude."

Chris Hemsworth started his career in 2002 through TV shows as he first appeared on Guinevere Jones, Neighbours, and Marshall Law. He is best known for his other movies like Thor, The Cabin in the Woods, Vacation, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Extraction, and many more.