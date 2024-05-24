⁠"Hollywood star recipient"- Robert Downey Jr. reveals how Avengers co-stars describe Chris Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr. recently attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Chris Hemsworth on Thursday, May 23, 2024. As Hemsworth got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Robert Downey Jr. gave a speech for his Avengers co-star, which made the audience giggle. During his speech, he said:

"I reached out to his fellow Avengers to distill to three simple describing words, 'What is Chris Hemsworth?' First off, Jeremy Renner says, 'Absurdly annoyingly amazing.' Mark Ruffalo came in strong with, a 'Friend from work.' Scarlett Johansson got to the heart of it with, 'Sensitive leading lady.' Captain America calls him, 'Second best Chris.’

Robert Downey Jr. then revealed his three words for Hemsworth:

“Hollywood star recipient.”

As Robert said these three words, he and Chris Hemsworth shared a hug, with the latter thanking him for his speech. Hemsworth’s Walk of Fame ceremony came in just along with the release of his new movie, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, in which he portrays the role of Dementus. Apart from Chris, the movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Tom Burke, Lachy Hulme, and Nathan Jones.

“Daunting to describe”- Robert Downey Jr. had words of praise for Chris Hemsworth

As the Snow White and the Huntsman actor got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23, 2024, his co-star Robert Downey Jr. gave a speech to pay tribute to him. During his speech, he said:

"Chris is a bit daunting to describe. He's very elusive because of the pretty packaging. However, upon further inspection, he has a true-blue wit and he has a depth of soul, and it has been my sincere pleasure to know you these many years. You keep us Hollywood folks on our toes because you're just a real dude."

Furthermore, while speaking to Variety after the ceremony, Hemsworth also revealed that he had mistakenly thought he had already received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. He described the incident and stated that it all happened when the Avengers: End Game actors were asked to put their handprints on the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

He said:

"I thought that was the Walk of Fame. So when we did it, I thought, 'Oh cool, I'm getting a star.' I went along with it like I completely knew what was happening. It was kind of afterwards, I was like, 'So where's the star?' And someone told me, 'No, that's not what this is.' This is my second attempt in some ways. That's where my suspicion and uncertainty stems from."

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is located on Vine Street in Hollywood, California. Apart from Chris Hemsworth, many other actors and celebrities got their stars this year, including Lenny Kravitz, Lang Lang, Eugene Levy, Garett Morris, Martha Reeves, Mark Ruffalo, and Charlie Wilson.

Furthermore, as per KTLA, Chris Hemsworth becomes the 2,781st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as he joins his other co-stars of Avengers, including Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, and Scarlett Johansson.