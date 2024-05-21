Marvel’s Thor, Chris Hemsworth, and K-pop group Stray Kids shared an unexpected interaction at the Met Gala 2024. Chris Hemsworth talked about the same during a recent interview with BuzzFeed.

A specific reel about this particular moment was released separately on their social media handles. At the event, Hemsworth showed great appreciation and affection towards the group members, despite it being their first meeting.

When asked about his thoughts during this encounter, Hemsworth mentioned he was particularly smitten by Felix and Bang Chan, especially since they also hail from Australia. This interaction has delighted the entire K-pop community.

Hemsworth said about his interaction with the band:

"I just picked them up and gave them cuddles."

Stray Kids and Chris Hemsworth talk about the experiences of meeting one another

Both Stray Kids and Chris Hemsworth attended the Met Gala 2024 on May 6. The group made history as the first K-pop group to be invited as a whole. The group stood out, dressed in contrasting suits by Tommy Hilfiger.

During the event, the members had the opportunity to meet several international celebrities, including Hemsworth. In his Buzzfeed interview on May 20, Chris Hemsworth shared details about this unexpected meeting. He expressed how the members of Stray Kids, with their youthful energy, appeared adorably small next to his imposing stature.

“Yeah, I love them. They’re really like a bundle of energy and joy. I was like, 'I love you guys.' I picked them up and had a little wrestle with them."

A couple of days earlier, the group’s leader Bang Chan discussed their Met Gala experience, including meeting Hemsworth, in an interview with Billboard. He recounted,

"So we said ‘Hi,’ and then Chris was like, ‘Oh, I know you guys! You guys are two Australians — aww, come here, boys!’ He took really great care of us."

Talking about their MET Gala experience, Bang Chan said to Billboard—

"Because we didn’t know anything about MET Gala! So, we went in, and then as soon as we got in, we walked up the stairs, and then there was Anna Wintour, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth."

Additionally, STAYs (Stray Kids' fans) even recalled an earlier interview where member Lee Know revealed that Thor was his favorite superhero. When asked which superhero he’d like to be, he chose Thor.

Recently, Stray Kids delivered an electrifying performance at Brandcast, YouTube's biggest event on May 16, 2024. Their newest song, a collaboration with Charlie Puth, Lose My Breath was released on May 10.

However, in another delightful news, it has been reported that the group was seen shooting for another music video in Soho, New York City.