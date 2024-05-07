Robert Downey Jr.'s overlooked legal drama film climbs Netflix Top 10

Robert Downey Jr.'s 2014 film The Judge didn't do very well in theatres after its release. However, it has been a huge hit among fans and viewers on the streaming giant Netflix. The Judge is a legal drama film that was released in the US on October 10, 2014, and was written by Nick Schenk and Bill Dubuque. Directed by David Dobkin, the film seemed to have been overlooked by critics and audiences alike in 2014.

The film was recently released on Netflix and since then it seems to have developed a huge fan base. At the time of writing this article, The Judge was featured in the Top 10 movies streaming on the platform this week.

Robert Downey Jr.'s The Sympathizer recently began airing and is gaining a lot of popularity. Now, with The Judge on the Top 10 movies on Netflix, the star's fans are excited to see him ride the waves of Hollywood success.

Robert Downey Jr.'s The Judge is on Netflix's Top 10 despite mixed early reviews

The Judge was released in the US in 2014 and at the time it didn't gain too much traction from the audiences and critics, receiving mixed reviews. Many praised Robert Downey Jr. for his role as Hank Palmer while also appreciating Robert Duvall for his role as Hank's father Judge Joseph Palmer. However, others criticized the film based on its storytelling and some plot lines.

The Judge, which recently made its way to Netflix, follows Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Hank Palmer, a lawyer from Chicago. Apart from focusing on Hank, the film also depicts the relationship that Hank and his father, Judge Joseph share.

According to Unilad, Hank returns to his hometown in Indiana after finding out about his mother's death. The relationship between Hank and his father is portrayed as very tense with the latter disapproving of his son's career choice. However, when Joseph is arrested in a hit-and-run case, Hank decides to take on as his father's defense attorney.

The official synopsis for the movie released by Warner Bros. Pictures at its time of release reads:

"In "The Judge," Downey stars as big city lawyer Hank Palmer, who returns to his childhood home where his estranged father, the town's judge (Duvall), is suspected of murder. He sets out to discover the truth and along the way reconnects with the family he walked away from years before."

Who is in the cast of The Judge?

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Henry Palmer in The Judge (Image via Getty)

The Judge features Robert Downey Jr. in the lead while Rober Duvall plays the role of his father. The other actors in the film include Vera Farmiga as Samantha Powell, Vincent D'Onofrio as Glen Palmer, Jeremy Strong as Dale Palmer, and Dax Shepard as Attorney C.P. Kennedy.

The cast also has Leighton Meester as Carla Powell, Ken Howard as Judge Warren, Billy Bob Thornton as Dwight Dickham, and Emma Tremblay as Lauren Palmer. Additionally, David Krumholtz portrays Mike Kattan with Balthazar Getty as Deputy Hanson, Denis O'Hare as Doc Morris, Sarah Lancaster as Lisa Palmer, Grace Zabriskie as Mrs. Blackwell, and Daryl Edwards as Judge Carter

Where can you watch The Judge besides Netflix?

The Judge is available on Amazon Prime Video and multiple other platforms (Image via Amazon Prime0

Apart from Netflix, the 2014 Robert Downey Jr. film The Judge is available on multiple other platforms. These include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube Movies, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home, Roku, and HBO Max.

Interested viewers can watch the film with a subscription to some of these platforms while they can rent or buy it on other platforms.

Robert Downey Jr.'s The Judge is currently streaming on Netflix.

