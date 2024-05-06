Netflix's Black Rabbit: Everything we know so far

Jude Law and Jason Bateman are set to star in Netflix's upcoming series The Black Rabbit. According to GQ, the first two episodes of the show, which has been in development since October 2022, will be directed by Bateman. The star has previously directed several episodes of his critically acclaimed series Ozark, which concluded in 2022.

After its initial announcement in October 2022, Deadline reported that both Law and Bateman would also serve as executive producers. While most details about the show have yet to be revealed, the publication reported that Zack Baylin and Kate Susman will write Black Rabbit based on an "original idea."

While the limited series is currently in production, no confirmed release date as of May 2024 has been announced.

Black Rabbit will see serious sibling drama between on-screen brothers Jude Law and Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer)

On the whole, the premise of the new Netflix show has been kept under wraps by its creators. However, Black Rabbit is reported to be set in the exclusive world of New York nightlife where the lives of two siblings clash.

As per What's On Netflix, the official synopsis for the show reads:

"When the owner of a New York City hotspot allows his turbulent brother back in his life, he opens the door to escalating dangers that threaten to bring down everything he’s built."

The project marks Jude Law and Jason Bateman's first on-screen pairing and has already drawn comparisons to two acclaimed TV series - HBO's Succession and Hulu's The Bear. With family, business, and relationships all mixed into one chaotic drama, the series is reported to be Netflix's answer to the previous two TV royalty.

It remains to be seen if Black Rabbit will have the gripping storylines as Succession and The Bear, and if it will have the same impact on critics and audiences.

The cast and crew of Black Rabbit

Dagmara Domińczyk at the 59th New York Film Festival (Image via Getty/Monica Schipper)

The actors who are reported to appear in the new Netflix limited series include Jude Law and Jason Bateman as brothers Vince and Jake Friedken, respectively. Meanwhile, Dagmara Domińczyk plays the role of Val, Jake's ex-wife.

The list of actors who will also be a part of the show include

Cleopatra Coleman

Amaka Okafor

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Chris Coy

Troy Kotsur

Abbey Lee

Odessa Young

Robin de Jesús

Amir Malaklou

Don Harvey

Forrest Weber

Francis Benhamou

Gus Birney

John Ales

Steve Witting

The screenplay is written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Zach Baylin along with Kate Susman. Both of them also serve as producers along with Bateman and Michael Costigan's Aggregate Films, and Law and Ben Jackson's Riff Raff Entertainment.

Jude Law at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Image via Getty/Pascal Le Segretain)

As per What's On Netflix, the filming for the highly anticipated show began in April 2024 in New York City and is scheduled to continue for 163 days. The current wrap date is set as September 25, 2024.

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the series will be released this year. Black Rabbit is expected to be released in 2025 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback