Netflix's A Man in Full season 1: Full list of cast in the series

Netflix's new corporate drama A Man in Full is set to release on May 2, 2024.

Based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Tom Wolfe, the story follows a business tycoon who attempts to protect the little empire he has left after a life-altering loss.

As per Netflix, the synopsis for the limited series reads:

"When Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace."

Created by David E. Keeley, the man behind hit shows such as Big Little Lies and The Lincoln Lawyer, A Man in Full stars powerhouse actors including Jeff Daniels, Diane Lane and Lucy Liu.

Jeff Daniels leads a star-studded cast in A Man in Full

1) Jeff Daniels as Charlie Crocker

Jeff Daniels will play Charlie Crocker (via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Described as crude, rude, and indestructible, Charlie Crocker is a polarizing and robust real estate mogul in Atlanta.

After he's faced by a sudden bankruptcy, he is determined to go to any lengths to protect himself from his enemies. Crocker is played by Jeff Daniels, an Emmy Award-winning actor most notable for his roles in The Purple Rose of Cairo, Dumb and Dumber and The Martian.

2) Diane Lane as Martha Crocker

Diane Lane will play Martha Crocker (via Getty/Kevin Winter)

As her ex-husband's real estate empire starts to collapse, Martha steps out of his shadow.

However, those who underestimate her do so at their own peril as Martha can be a threat both personally and financially. Martha is played by critically acclaimed actress Diane Lane, widely known for her roles in Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun and Man of Steel.

3) Lucy Liu as Joyce Newman

Lucy Liu will play Joyce Newman (via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Joyce, the founder of a flourishing clean beauty enterprise, finds herself engulfed in a turbulent internal struggle.

Despite her outward success, a crisis of conscience casts a shadow over her relationships and professional endeavours alike. Joyce is portrayed by Asian-American actress Lucy Liu, mostly known for her excellent work in projects like Elementary, Charlie's Angels and Kill Bill: Volume 1.

4) Tom Pelphrey as Raymond Peepgrass

Tom Pelphrey will play Raymond Peepgrass (via Getty/Jon Kopaloff)

Raymond, relegated to a subordinate position and consumed by unfulfilled desires, is on the edge of both personal and professional disaster.

While craving respect, he finds himself willing to compromise for the allure of sex, the pursuit of vengeance and money. Raymond is played by Daytime Emmy-winning actor Tom Pelphrey who is most recognized for his work in Guiding Light, Banshee and Ozark, among others.

5) Aml Ameen as Roger White

Aml Ameen will play Roger White (via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Roger, an attorney representing Croker Industries, is described as a kind man with an unwavering commitment to moral principles.

However, he finds himself ensnared in Charlie's predicament and must clean up his mess. Roger White is played by British actor Aml Ameen, who has appeared in multiple projects like Sense8, The Maze Runner and Rustin.

The supporting cast of Netflix's A Man in Full

The cast of "A Man In Full" (via Getty/Kevin Winter)

Besides the main cast, the dramatic miniseries is supported by an ensemble cast of excellent actors. The full list of the A Man in Full cast is given below:

All six episodes of A Man in Full are scheduled to be released on May 2, 2024, only on Netflix.