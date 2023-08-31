Rustin on Netflix: Everything we know so far

Streaming giant Netflix is gearing up for another blockbuster release, with Rustin arriving in November 2023. The biopic is based on the life and work of the gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin. It will have a theatrical release on November 3, 2023, and Netflix will be streaming it two weeks later.

Directed by George C. Wolfe, the official trailer was dropped on Monday, August 28, 2023, giving viewers a closer look into the project. The upcoming film stars Colman Domingo at the center of it all, along with Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, and Jeffrey Wright, among others.

Rustin is scheduled to make its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2023.

Netflix's Rustin is a much-awaited celebration of the civil rights activist

Rustin will have its global streaming release on November 17, 2023. It is directed and produced by the three-time Tony Award-winning director George C. Wolfe, who is known for Angels in America: Millennium Approaches (1993), Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk (1996), and Elaine Stritch At Liberty (2002).

The biopic will see Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria) take the role of the protagonist and garner all the attention both he and the character deserve. Based on the celebrated gay civil rights leader who was a vital part of the 1963 March on Washington alongside Martin Luther King Jr., Rustin aspires to write the contributions of the hero in stone.

The official synopsis of the movie on Netflix's Tudum states:

"The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed or who he desired. And he did not back down."

The official trailer was released on Monday, August 28, 2023—a date that marked the 60th anniversary of the historic Freedom March.

As expected by fans, the trailer serves as a gentle yet clear reminder of the character's strength and resilience while navigating a harsh environment. In his fight against the system by being one with the system, Domingo's portrayal is an example of the real-life leader's willpower and strength as he can be seen saying:

"On the day that I was born Black, I was also born a homosexual."

The unapologetic Bayard Rustin voices his aspirations in the trailer saying:

“We are committed to the cause of altering the trajectory of this country towards freedom. They either believe in freedom and justice for all, or they do not."

More on George C. Wolfe's upcoming project

The cast of the Netflix biographical drama includes Chris Rock as Roy Wilkins, Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King Jr., Glynn Turman as A. Philip Randolph, CCH Pounder as Anna Arnold Hedgeman, Jeffrey Wright as Adam Clayton Powell Jr., Michael Potts as Cleveland Robinson, and Audra McDonald as Ella Baker.

The movie has been produced by Higher Ground Productions, the production company owned by Barack and Michelle Obama.

In addition to its historical significance, Rustin also joins the growing collection of LGBTQ+ dramas on Netflix, among other noteworthy titles like Heartstopper. Those interested in diverse and impactful storytelling should definitely consider adding it to their 'Remind Me' list on the streaming platform.