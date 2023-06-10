5 Best Tony Awards performances of all time

For 76 years, since its inception in 1947, the Tony Awards have recognized and celebrated the best of the best in Broadway theater. The event gives out awards to deserving candidates in 26 categories, in addition to a couple of non-competitive honorary awards. It doesn't only help put the spotlight on actors but also puts focus on direction, choreography, costume design, original scores, and more.

Given that it is one of the biggest nights in theater, spectacular performances are part and parcel of the show. Every year, the best of Broadway deliver flawless performances at the annual event. It would be safe to assume that 2023 is going to be no different. To be held on June 12, 2023, the awards show will air on CBS and Paramount+.

5 show-stopping performances to re-watch before the 76th Tony Awards

1) Memory from Cats (37th Tony Awards)

It might have been hard for people to imagine that a play where the cast onstage are dressed as felines would be such a smashing hit, but Cats did manage to achieve that very feat. One of the most iconic plays, Cats is inspired by poems written by T.S. Elliot.

When the cast of the play performed one of the songs at the 37th Tony Awards, the audience just couldn't get enough. Betty Buckley's vocals shone through, and it is easy to understand why the play became such a hit among theater enthusiasts. Irrespective of whether you are a cat person or not, you will find this performance spirited and entertaining from start to finish.

2) Seasons of Love and La Vie Boheme from Rent (50th Tony Awards)

There was a time when Broadway music had a certain style and most productions stuck to the norm, but Rent chose to deviate from the norm. This, and the fact that it showcased real places, namely East Village and Life Café in New York, made it relatable for many theatre lovers.

Lively and enjoyable, the performance by the cast at the 50th Tony Awards was nothing short of spectacular. Each unique voice was given the chance to be heard and there was not a dull moment in the high-energy performance that felt too short at around 4 minutes.

3) Circle of Life from The Lion King (52nd Tony Awards)

Imagine the pressure that the actors felt when they had to bring the characters from an extremely popular animated epic to life on stage. It was natural for the audience to have high expectations, but the cast clearly knew what they were doing. They were able to transport the audience deep into the forests and make them feel like they were part of the story that they knew so well.

Right from the first note of this performance, the audience was sure that they were in for a real treat. The brilliant vocals, along with the costumes and puppets, brought The Lion King right to the Tony Awards stage, and it was absolutely magical. The animals in the aisle went a step further to make it feel immersive for everyone who was present in the audience that night.

4) My New Philosophy from You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (53rd Tony Awards)

Charles M. Schulz is extremely witty and that comes through in Peanuts. The strip was both hilarious and thoughtful, which is why it isn't surprising when a play based on the iconic characters becomes a hit among theatergoers. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown started out as a simple production at first, but then it was revived in 1999 to include an orchestra, new songs, and special effects.

The song is about Sally Brown, played by Kristin Chenoweth, who comes with a new philosophy to deal with a D that she got on her school paper. Of course, the naive Sally doesn't have a clue about what philosophies actually are, but her happiness and excitement are contagious, and it is hard not to smile while watching this performance.

5) Spring Awakening medley (61st Tony Awards)

The play that deals with teenage love and passion covers a lot of different emotions from the perspective of a teen, and these emotions are perfectly captured in the songs. It was a treat for the audience when the cast performed a medley at the 61st Tony Awards.

Although the cast performed three songs that have different melodies, they had the same vibe and each song encapsulated the frustration and confusion of adolescence.

These performances are truly exceptional, but if the musical talents of Broadway have proven anything over the years, it's that just when you think it can't get any better, it does, so be sure to check out the 76th Tony Awards to catch the best in action.

