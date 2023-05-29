5 popular Disney characters that deserve a solo movie

Disney has held a special place in the hearts of people all across the world for a century now. The company has been the go-to for experiencing magic and wonder, be it in feature films or theater productions. Their ability to turn dreams into reality has cemented Disney's legacy for years to come.

Since its inception in 1923, Disney has been able to capture and bring to life the essence of childhood fantasy through their collection of creative productions. Their dedication to creating magical stories has transcended boundaries, blending beautiful animations, amazing soundtracks, and well-thought-out characters to create unique stories and experiences.

Characters like Mickey Mouse, Genie, Simba, Timon and Pumba, Ariel, Elsa, and others have not only been popular but become cultural icons. Accompanied by memorable songs, great stories, and beautiful animations, they have become part of our collective consciousness and cultural heritage.

However, there is an extensive array of characters who have made their own spot among fans, even though they are not lead characters in the stories. These comic sidekicks, unsung supporting characters, and even well-thought-out villains have stolen the spotlight multiple times, and in the process made themselves an integral part of our favorite Disney productions.

In this article, we explore some of these pivotal supporting characters who we think definitely deserve their own solo film. Although they may not have been the central characters in the films they starred in, they have undoubtedly brought their own unique charm to the world of Disney.

Scar, Ursula, and 3 other characters from Disney who deserve their own films

1) Scar

Scar from The Lion King (Image via Disney)

The Lion King is undoubtedly one of the most popular Disney productions of all time.

Released in 1994, the animated feature tells the story of Simba, a young lion cub. When his father, Mufasa, is betrayed and killed by his treacherous uncle Scar, Simba blames himself and leaves the pride.

On his journey, he meets new friends and learns to bear responsibility, finally returning to reclaim his rightful place as King and restore peace to the Pride Lands.

One of the pivotal characters is Scar, his manipulative and cunning uncle with a thirst for power. His jealousy for his younger brother drives the story, but the film never explores the reason behind his nature. What led to his jealousy and such an intense hunger for power that he would kill his own brother has still not been explained in a film.

We do have a few canonical theories of Scar's origins, one from the 1994 book by Alex Simmons called A Tale of Two Brothers, another from the Disney Channel's The Lion Guard television series. However, a feature-length film from Disney with Scar as the central character and exploring what made him who he was would be a great watch.

2) Ursula

Ursula from The Little Mermaid (Image via Disney)

Another prominent production among Disney's films was The Little Mermaid. Released in 1989, the film revolves around Ariel and her love story. Written and directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, it was inspired from Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale of the same name.

The Little Mermaid follows Ariel's journey as she defies her father, King Triton, and embarks on a daring adventure to win the heart of Prince Eric, a human she saved from a shipwreck. In the process, she strikes a deal with the sea witch Ursula, who transforms her into a human in exchange of her voice.

Although Ursula plays a huge role in the progression of the story, her backstory isn't explored in detail. The film implies that she once lived in Atlantica, but was banished for her wicked nature and hunger for power. Other literature on her also explores a past where she was Triton's sister.

A film that focuses and expands on the backstory of the sea-witch Ursula sounds like a great film that Disney could work on. With the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid currently running in theaters, an expansion of the franchise could attract a lot of attention.

3) Flynn Rider

Flynn Rider from Tangled (Image via Disney)

One of Disney's more recent productions which became very popular among fans was the 2010 3D-animated film, Tangled. Nathan Greno and Byron Howard directed the film, which is inspired from the German fairy tale, Rapunzel. The film follows the story of Rapunzel, a young girl with flowing magical hair with the power of healing anything.

Flynn Rider aka Eugene Fitzherbert is a pivotal character in the film. A thief by profession, he crosses paths with Rapunzel while trying to escape the pursuing guards. He ends up falling in love with her, and later marrying her to become the prince of the kingdom.

Although a leading character in the story, Flynn's story has not been explored a lot in the film. The only mention of his past life was that he was a poor kid who used to read a storybook to the younger kids around him - a story about Flanagan Rider, a swashbuckling hero with extreme wealth. Inspired from the story, he chose to become a thief, aspiring to lead a similar life to his idol.

A film that explores his past life and adventures before meeting Rapunzel would potentially be a huge project from Disney. It would be filled with swashbuckling adventures and mystery alongside a thrilling storyline apt for a talented thief.

4) Boo

Boo from Monsters Inc. (Image via Disney)

Monsters Inc. garnered a lot of attention when it released back in 2001, and its success even spawned its very own franchise. Directed by Pete Docter, the film follows Sulley and Mike, two monsters in Monstropolis who scared children for a living. But when they come across Boo, a little girl who is not afraid of them, their lives take a turn and they try to save her and her laughter.

Boo is a pivotal character in the film, playing the innocent young girl who accidentally enters Monstropolis. She forms a special bond with Sulley, not getting afraid of him despite his monstrous appearance.

Boo became an instant favorite among fans with her cuteness and innocence, making her a perfect fit for a character whose future could be explored in her own solo film.

There have even been multiple fan theories about who Boo turned out to be once she grew up. Some speculated her to be Abby from Turning Red, while others thought she grew up to be Violet from The Incredibles.

However, until Disney releases an official statement or preferably a solo film on her, fans would never know what her future had in store for her.

5) Frozone

Frozone from The Incredibles (Image via Disney)

The Incredibles is Disney's very own suite of masked superheroes who fought off crime in Metroville. The film released in 2004, with direction being handled by Brad Bird. The film revolves around the Parr family, which includes Mr Incredible and Elastigirl along with their family of superpowered beings, trying to live a normal life while hiding their powers.

After the ban on superheroes, they all had to go undercover and shift to normal day jobs for earning a living and leading a peaceful life. However, with the rise of a new supervillain, Syndrome, the superheroes who had once hanged their capes up for good, need to get back in action.

While focusing primarily on the Parr family, or the Incredibles family, the film also features a list of other masked crusaders of justice who had once fought the war against injustice. One of the most important characters among them was Frozone, an old friend of Mr. Incredible from his hero-ing time.

A standalone film on Frozone and the other superheroes during their golden years could prove to be a great addition to the Incredibles franchise.

All the aforementioned characters have played an indispensable role in the Disney universe, directing the flow of the story they featured in. They shone brightly, with their nuances and idiosyncrasies, captivating people's hearts even though they were not the central characters in the stories.

Poll : 0 votes