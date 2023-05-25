The Little Mermaid: 5 interesting facts about Disney's original 1989 film

The Little Mermaid's live-action remake has the whole world buzzing as fans can't wait to see their favorite characters from the original 1989 Disney film come to life.

However, the immense popularity of the Halle Bailey film is not only a result of its incredible star cast, but also a result of the Oscar-winning certified classic Disney's original 1989 film The Little Mermaid, which managed to capture millions of hearts around the world.

While the upcoming live-action remake has the fandom of the film counting down the seconds until its eventual premiere on May 26, 2023, it has also incited a new trend on social media with people revisiting the original film on numerous streaming platforms and pointing out several beautiful scenes from the movie.

However, there still remain several facts unknown about the original film, that are sure to surprise the fandom of the film. So, without further ado, let's look at some of them.

5 interesting facts about Disney's 1989 original film The Little Mermaid that viewers may not know

1) Actress Alyssa Milano inspired Ariel's look

Alyssa Milano and Ariel side-by-side comparison (Images via IMDb)

In an interview on the Wendy Williams talk show, Italian-American actress Alyssa Milano shared that she was the original inspiration for Ariel's physical appearance, and stated that animator Glen Keane had created the beloved character of Ariel in her likeness.

She further explained that the animator had originally used her younger photos to perfect Ariel's facial features. However, she explained that she did not know of this until Dinsey asked her to host The Making of the Litte Mermaid.

2) The song Part of Your World was initially cut from the film

In an unexpected revelation, a Disney+ documentary about the late Disney lyricist Howard Ashman, titled Howard, revealed that the now fan-favorite song Part of Your World was originally removed from The Little Mermaid due to negative reactions from the audiences at the initial test screenings of the film.

However, it was the positive reactions at the second screen test of the film that led to the beautiful song being included in the film. The song has now been sung by Halle Bailey, who'll be playing the titular character of Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of the film, and fans have lauded the beautiful reprisal of the song.

3) Pat Carroll wasn't the first choice for the voice of Ursula

Pat Caroll and Bea Arthur (Images via IMDb)

In his famed book titled Makin' Toons: Inside the Most Popular Animated TV Shows and Movies, screenwriter, producer, and cartoonist Allan Neuwirth reported that Pat Caroll wasn't the first choice for voicing the evil character of Ursula in The Little Mermaid. Rather, it was the award-winning actress Bea Arthur that initially caught the studio's eye.

However, the plan had to be shut down by Disney as Neurwith reports that Bea Arthur's agent at the time wasn't a big fan of the idea and did not think that the role would be suitable for Arthur to voice.

4) Ursula's character was based on a famous Drag Queen

Divine and Ursula side-by-side comparison (Images via IMDb)

Insider reports that according to a Hazlitt article by Nicole Pasulka and Brian Ferree, The Little Mermaid's antagonist Ursula was actually based on the drag queen and actress Divine.

The actress was the initial inspiration for some of the original sketches of Ursula. However they never got to see the character come to life as they died a year before the movie was released.

5) The film was also host to some surprise cameos

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck (Image via IMDb)

The film is also host to Mickey, Goofy, Donald Duck, Kermit the Frog, Mr. Limpet, and the Duke and King from Cinderella who all make surprise cameos in the film.

Some eagle-eyed fans had also noticed the character of Mickey Mouse including on Ursula's contract for Ariel and in the background of the scene where Chef Louis tries to cook Sebastian in the film.

The Little Mermaid is all set to premiere in theatres on May 26, 2023.

