Fear the Walking Dead season 8: Meet new and returning cast members and characters they play 

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is all set to premiere on May 14, 2023. This season will be the final season of the American horror-drama television series on AMC and will consist of 12 episodes in total that'll be split into two six-episode parts, with the second half premiering later this year.

The highly anticipated series will continue with its storyline from the season 7 storyline, which saw the return of fan-favorite Madison Clark, portrayed by Kim Dickens, and the departure of long-time character Alicia Clark, played by Alycia Debnam-Carey.

The synopsis for the first episode of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes reads:

"After going undercover at PADRE, Morgan and Madison find themselves back at odds trying to do what's best for Mo while struggling to accept their new lives under the watchful eye of PADRE."

The series is host to a star-studded cast with Lennie James in the lead role of Morgan Jones. The upcoming season of the series will not only see old characters reprise their roles but also feature new characters to add to the haunting and spooky dynamic of the show.

The last season of the series will see eight of the lead characters reprise their role, they are:

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Danay García as Luciana Galvez

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Karen David as Grace Mukherjee

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Jenna Elfman as June Dorie

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

Fear the Walking Dead season 8: Who are the new cast members for the horror drama series?

1) Zoey Merchant as Mo (after the time jump)

Zoey Merchant plays the role of Mo in the upcoming season. Morgan, nicknamed Mo, also known as Wren in PADRE, is the daughter of Rachel and Isaac. She was adopted by Morgan Jones and Grace Mukherjee until she was kidnapped by Madison Clark and forcibly resettled into PADRE.

It'll be interesting to see how the show manages to explore her character, given that we haven't really seen the character involved in the show's storyline in the past seasons.

She has also starred in the TV series The Price of Fame.

2) Jayla Walton as Dove

Actress and model, Jayla Walton, will also be joining the final season of Fear the Walking Dead. While not many details are known pertaining to her character, AMC did confirm that the actress would be making her appearance in the show in the first episode itself titled, Remember What They Took From You".

She has previously starred in Chasing Raine and 1-800-Hot-Nite.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Fear the Walking Dead will also feature several other new actors in guest roles. However, not many details are known about the guest characters as of yet. The new cast would include:

Jonathan Medina

Maya Eshet

Christopher Del Gaizo

Bob Jennings

Will Perez

Gavin Warren

Dawn Lasusky

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 plot

Based on the preview, the eighth season of the horror show will begin right where season 7 ended, with Alicia declaring war against Strand. According to a press release by AMC Network:

"Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place -- Morgan's daughter, Mo."

Fans can't wait for the show to premiere as it promises an action-packed and thrilling storyline with an incredible cast to add to its flair.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premieres on May 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on AMC Network and AMC+.

Poll : 0 votes