Them: The Scare on Amazon Prime Video- Full cast list 

Season 2 of one of the most gruesome horror fiction series released in recent years, Them: The Scare, has quickly made a name for itself. Season 1 of the series followed the life of a black family that moves to Los Angeles during the Second Great Migration, back in 1953.

Season 1 delves into how the family house back in North Carolina becomes a site of malicious spirits that aim to destroy their lives. Now, Season 2 will soon be released on April 25, 2024, but has undergone major changes regarding the continuation of the series. Confirmed to be set almost four decades later, in 1991, it will focus on LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve, who is given a new case involving the murder of a black man. As she investigates, she is gripped by a malevolent force that affects her entire family.

Here, we look at the stellar cast that will be seen in season 2, including chief star Deborah Ayorinde.

Them: The Scare: Looking at the cast

Viewers will see a completely different cast this season. The new season is set in the same city of Los Angeles. However, this iteration will focus on Detective Dawn Reeve, played by Deborah Ayorinde. She will be allotted a new case revolving around the gruesome murder of a foster care mother. However, the resultant investigation leads Reeve down a rabbit hole as she recognizes the malevolent forces that were behind the crime.

Set to be the continuation of the story as seen in Season 1, Them: The Scare is set to deal with the same spirits that took refuge in the ancestral house featured in Season 1. Alongside Ayorinde, a range of stellar cast members will be seen in Season 2.

This includes Ashley Thomas, who will take on the role of Henry Emory, and Alison Pill, whose character is named Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Wendell. The major cast members of Them: The Scare can be seen below:

Deborah Ayorinde as Detective Dawn Reeve

Pam Grier as Athena (Detective Dawn's mother)

Luke James as Edmund Gaines

Joshua J. Williams as Kelvin "Kel" Reeve (Detective Dawn's son)

Jeremy Bobb as Detective Ronald McKinney

Furthermore, the show has also released details about a range of actors who will be taking up supporting roles in the series:

Wayne Knight as Lt. Schiff (Detective Dawn's supervisor)

Carlito Olivero as Joaquin Diaz

Charles Brice as Reggie Marks

Iman Shumpert as Corey (Detective Dawn's ex-boyfriend)

Most notably, former NBA star Iman Shumpert, who has taken up a range of roles in movies and TV series in the recent past, will also be a part of Them: The Scare. Furthermore, some other new faces that are set to join the cast include Anika Noni Rose, among others, although details about their roles in the series have not yet been released.

Lisa Banes's role in the first season of Them was her final role as an actress, after her unfortunate death back in 2021. Hence, the series in itself sees an interesting amalgamation of new and old faces, and will soon see the release of its second season on Amazon Prime. It is set to see the release of all 8 episodes on April 25, 2024.